Group Attacking Apple’s Encryption is Funded by Political Dark Money Network, Investigation Reveals

Child safety group Heat Initiative, which made the headlines after it sent Apple a letter asking the company to scan iCloud photos to combat child sexual abuse, has been found to be funded by “dark-money donors“.

According to recent investigations, Heat Initiative is a project of the Hopewell Fund, an organization of billionaire democrats. Hopewell has already attracted unfavorable comparisons to the right-wing Koch network, which explains why the Heat Initiative doesn’t explicitly reveal its backers.

Hopewell’s Dark Money Connections

Hopewell, the organization behind Heat Initiative, is part of a tightly-connected giant network of dark-money groups, most of which are aligned with the Democratic party.

The network has been known to campaign for undermining the privacy of the common folk, which sheds new light on the motive behind the Heat Initiative’s demands.

The Heat Initiative has been campaigning vehemently against the privacy offered by Apple, objecting to the strong privacy protections enjoyed by Apple users.

According to the hacktivist group, such encryption and other privacy features enable child abuse as pedophiles can use them to encrypt and protect their personal files, too, including child abuse images.

The Hopewell Fund’s position and involvement with the Democratic dark money network naturally raises a lot of questions for transparency experts.

None of these groups are particularly open with me or other people who are tracking dark money about what it is they’re doing. Robert Maguire, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington

According to Maguire, the network’s style of operation shares stark similarities with the Koch Network – the famous right-wing philanthropy and dark-money political network.

The Koch Network consisted of several groups run and funded by the billionaires who owned Koch Industries.

Apple vs. The Heat Initiative – What Do We Know So Far?

Apple was previously working on a photo-scanning tool to detect Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) stored on iCloud. However, the tech giant decided to terminate the project in December 2022, following a slew of criticism from privacy and security researchers.

Though Apple promised that its anti-CSAM technologies wouldn’t compromise user privacy, digital rights groups expressed concerns regarding their potential misuse.

It was after Apple’s announcement regarding the termination of the project that the Heat Initiative came into the limelight. The group gained online presence for the first time, announcing that it was going to launch a campaign to coerce Apple into reviving the anti-CSAM cloud photo scanning tool.

The Heat Initiative is currently spearheading a high-profile campaign, demanding Apple to scan photos for CSAM on both iCloud storage and Apple devices.

Following the launch of the latest iPhone in September, the group took out full-page newspaper ads, hired digital billboard trucks, and even went as far as flying a plane over the Apple HQ with a banner message – “Dear Apple, Detect Child Sexual Abuse in iCloud“.

However, despite the increasing pressure from the Heat Initiative, Apple has responded that it won’t be able to meet the group’s demands without compromising the privacy and security of its users.

The political and technological campaign to do away with encryption for the sake of public safety has been going on for decades.

It remains to be seen if Apple will eventually bend to the mounting pressure from the Heat Initiative and other groups with a disdain for data encryption.