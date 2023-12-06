GTA 6 Trailer Breaks World Records, Outshines Mr. Beast on YouTube in Terms of Views

The official trailer of the much-anticipated game GTA 6 has shattered world records in terms of most views for a non-music video within the first 24 hours on YouTube, surpassing Mr. Beast.

Recording 95 million views in just 24 hours, GTA 6 is likely to emerge as the most awaited-for game ever.

Rockstar Games, the iconic developer behind the Grand Theft Auto series, decided to release the trailer ahead of its schedule following a leak that pushed the gaming community into a frenzy. The trailer is rapidly approaching the esteemed mark of 100 million views.

The GTA 6 trailer just broke our record for most views on YouTube in 24 hours. Mr. beast

Taking to X, Rockstar Games wrote, “Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube”. Even this post has recorded 82 million views and 1.1 million likes.

Gamers Eagerly Await The Launch Of GTA 6

The trailer, along with a series of leaks, hints that the game will be set in the fictional city of Leonida, with Vice City serving as its primary backdrop. Gamers will find a new dimension with this GTA game, set amidst swamps and other locations inspired by Florida.

GTA 6 is likely to be released in 2025, and the trailer has already set the momentum building.

GTA 6 will be available only on the latest consoles: Xbox Series X/S and PS5. The game will entirely skip the previous console generation.

While the developers haven’t disclosed any information about the launch of a PC version, historical trends suggest that gamers may have to wait for a couple of years to access them on computers.

The hype around GTA 6 has been building for more than a decade, as the last version, GTA 5 was released back in September 2013.

While this anticipation from gamers is natural, industry experts speculate that the sixth version of the popular game can challenge music video records held by BTS, the K-pop sensation.

Only time will tell whether or not the trailer can surpass the record of the “Butter” music video set by BTS, which has as many as 108 million views.

Theft Auto V has already made its way into the Guinness World Records, being recorded as the all-time second-best-selling video game. Selling 11.21 million copies, it grossed a massive $815.7 million in revenue on the day of release itself.

While only the legendary Minecraft lies ahead of GTA in record books, Rockstar Games is giving it tough competition for global attention.

Unlike its previous versions, Rockstar Games will be introducing Lucia, a female protagonist in GTA 6.

The second protagonist is Jason, who is portrayed as being romantically involved with Lucia. This marks a historic moment in the gaming industry, and fans have drawn comparisons to Bonnie and Clyde.

With this release, Rockstar Games continues to dominate the gaming industry, demonstrating the craze it can generate with the trailer.