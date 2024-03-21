Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Guess What Hackers Are Targeting Now – Water Systems
News

Guess What Hackers Are Targeting Now – Water Systems

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • US authorities warn state governors that foreign hackers might be planning to take down their state’s water and sewage systems
  • Threat actors have been identified as a hacker group working with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and China’s state-backed hacker group called Volt Typhoon

Guess What Hackers Are Targeting Now – Water Systems

The US government recently discovered that hackers are now targeting water and sewage tank systems. State governments have already been warned about this.

The news came on Tuesday through a joint letter by National Security Advisor, Jake Sullivan, and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator, Michael Regan, that talked about the impending danger of cyberattacks on crucial public infrastructure.

These attacks have the potential to disrupt the critical lifeline of clean and safe drinking water, as well as impose significant costs on affected communities.Joint letter

It’s hard to say when these attacks might happen or who will get hit first. It’s believed that the hackers are laying down the attack framework in advance so that if there’s a conflict in the future – political or military – they can quickly strike and weaken the US.

Hence, the letter recommends that all state governors run a quick digital assessment of their water and sewage systems and prepare to defend.

This is a pressing issue since water systems are a critical part of everyday life. In the past, when government websites were attacked and had to be taken down for weeks, it was hard but still manageable. But having a state’s water facility down for a week will wreak havoc.

Another reason why water facilities are a lucrative target is because they are much easier to take down. Unlike government sites and military assets, they are not well-protected.

Investigations have revealed that most of the systems have limited technical capacity and inferior security resources which is evident from the fact that a few water facilities across the country have already been hit in the past.

The government has assured that they are trying to amp up security but in the face of this impending danger, it might be best to hurry up.

Read more: Chicago children’s hospital systems shut down for a week following cyberattack

Who Could Be Behind These Attacks?

The letter points fingers at two hacker groups from Iran and China. In the recent past, relationships between the US and Iran & China have strained owing to the increasing number of cyber attacks backed by these countries. This case is no different.

An industry group called the Water Information Sharing and Analysis Center also said that they are afraid it won’t be a one-time attack.

Talking about the attackers, Sullivan and Regan mentioned a recent case in which a hacker group that allegedly worked for Iran’s Revolutionary Guards attacked and disabled a controller that was used to regulate the water facility in Pennsylvania.

What makes this incident even more scary is that the attackers had the audacity to leave a “YOU HAVE BEEN HACKED” message on the compromised controller.

Although there was no long-term damage to the water system and the authorities were able to revive it, the incident gave us a glimpse of what these hackers are capable of.

Similarly, a China-based hacker group called “Volt Typhoon” has already been found guilty of hacking and disrupting many critical public infrastructures including drinking water in many of the states.

Neither China nor Iran has commented on these allegations yet.

It’s not really a surprise considering that even in the past, these countries have openly denied carrying out cyber attacks against the US when there were countless evidence for each accusation.

Read more: Maintaining data security amidst rising concerns of cyberattacks

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 WIF is Making Millionaires – 5 Other Cryptos with 100X Potential
2 Elon Musk Shares A Video Of Neuralink’s First Brain Chip Patient Playing Chess Online 
3 ChatGPT 5 Is Coming: Sam Altman Is Already Over GPT 4?
4 Top 10 Highest Paid Actors in 2023-2024
5 Guess What Hackers Are Targeting Now – Water Systems

Latest News

wif-millionaire (2)
Crypto News

WIF is Making Millionaires – 5 Other Cryptos with 100X Potential

Will Macmaster
Neuralink’s Patient Plays Chess Without Lifting a Finger
News

Elon Musk Shares A Video Of Neuralink’s First Brain Chip Patient Playing Chess Online 

Krishi Chowdhary

After announcing last month that Neuralink’s first brain chip patient can control a mouse with his thoughts, Elon Musk has shared another amazing update showing said patient using the same...

ChatGPT 5 Is Coming: Sam Altman Is Already Over GPT 4
News

ChatGPT 5 Is Coming: Sam Altman Is Already Over GPT 4?

Krishi Chowdhary

Sam Altman, in a podcast with Lex Fridman, revealed that OpenAI is planning to release the latest version of ChatGPT which will put all the other previous versions to shame....

Highest Paid Actors
Statistics

Top 10 Highest Paid Actors in 2023-2024

Kate Sukhanova
Meme Coins
Crypto News

6 Best Meme Coins to Keep an Eye on Before they Skyrocket

Damien Fisher
EU's Vestager Warns Apple and Meta About Fees and Disparagement of Rivals
News

EU’s Vestager Warns Apple and Meta About Fees and Disparagement of Rivals

Damien Fisher
Top Crypto Gainers on 20 March – PEPE and FTM
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on 20 March – PEPE and FTM

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.