Here’s How You Can Safeguard Your Personal Data from Meta’s AI Training

Are you concerned about Facebook, Instagram, and Threads using your personal data to train their generative AI models? Well, it’s not all doom and gloom for netizens bothered about their data privacy.

You can now ask Meta not to train its generative models on some of your personal data.

This is a major step in empowering users with a greater level of control over how AI models are using their data.

In an era where data privacy is a growing concern, big tech companies like Meta have come under scrutiny for their AI training practices. Like many other companies, Meta has been leveraging generative AI models that need massive volumes of data to work efficiently.

However, users can use this contact form to exclude some of their personal data from the AI training datasets of Meta. This move comes in response to growing concerns about data privacy.

Depending on where people live, they may be able to exercise their data subject rights and object to certain data being used to train our AI models. Meta spokesperson

The statement reflects the commitment of Meta to ensure the data privacy of its users.

The “Objection Form” Can Secure Your Personal Data

The objection form allows individuals to request Meta to delete, inspect, or edit information obtained from third parties about them. Otherwise, Meta reserves the right to use such details in training neural networks.

You can now request the company to remove details such as your name, work details, or contact information from the AI training datasets.

Even if these details are available in a publicly visible blog post and Meta scrapes it, the company wouldn’t be able to use it to train its generative AI models.

While the new policy from Meta is already in place, users should be aware of the provision to exercise their data rights. Besides clicking on the given link, you can also access the objection form through the Privacy Center option on Meta’s platforms.

New Meta Policy Applies To Third-Party Sources

It’s worth noting that this new policy applies only to third-party sources. If you upload personal data directly to social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook, Meta can still use them for training AI models.

This implies that your comments, posts, and photos shared on social media platforms would continue to serve for AI modeling purposes.

In a reassuring note, a Meta spokesperson clarified that the company did not train its latest large language model, Llama 2, on any user data, whether it’s private or public.

Incidentally, Meta’s venture into generative AI models has broader implications. Zuckerberg considers this a crucial technology to realize its vision of the Metaverse. Meta also plans to use generative AI for advertising to develop customizable stickers and chatbots for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.