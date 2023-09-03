Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Here’s How You Can Safeguard Your Personal Data from Meta’s AI Training
News

Here’s How You Can Safeguard Your Personal Data from Meta’s AI Training

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

Here's How You Can Safeguard Your Data from Meta's AI Training

Are you concerned about Facebook, Instagram, and Threads using your personal data to train their generative AI models? Well, it’s not all doom and gloom for netizens bothered about their data privacy.

You can now ask Meta not to train its generative models on some of your personal data.

This is a major step in empowering users with a greater level of control over how AI models are using their data.

In an era where data privacy is a growing concern, big tech companies like Meta have come under scrutiny for their AI training practices. Like many other companies, Meta has been leveraging generative AI models that need massive volumes of data to work efficiently.

However, users can use this contact form to exclude some of their personal data from the AI training datasets of Meta. This move comes in response to growing concerns about data privacy.

Depending on where people live, they may be able to exercise their data subject rights and object to certain data being used to train our AI models.Meta spokesperson

The statement reflects the commitment of Meta to ensure the data privacy of its users.

The “Objection Form” Can Secure Your Personal Data

The objection form allows individuals to request Meta to delete, inspect, or edit information obtained from third parties about them. Otherwise, Meta reserves the right to use such details in training neural networks.

You can now request the company to remove details such as your name, work details, or contact information from the AI training datasets.

Even if these details are available in a publicly visible blog post and Meta scrapes it, the company wouldn’t be able to use it to train its generative AI models.

While the new policy from Meta is already in place, users should be aware of the provision to exercise their data rights. Besides clicking on the given link, you can also access the objection form through the Privacy Center option on Meta’s platforms.

New Meta Policy Applies To Third-Party Sources

It’s worth noting that this new policy applies only to third-party sources. If you upload personal data directly to social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook, Meta can still use them for training AI models.

This implies that your comments, posts, and photos shared on social media platforms would continue to serve for AI modeling purposes.

In a reassuring note, a Meta spokesperson clarified that the company did not train its latest large language model, Llama 2, on any user data, whether it’s private or public.

Incidentally, Meta’s venture into generative AI models has broader implications. Zuckerberg considers this a crucial technology to realize its vision of the Metaverse. Meta also plans to use generative AI for advertising to develop customizable stickers and chatbots for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 US Copyright Office Initiates Inquiry Into Regulation of Generative AI
2 Here’s How You Can Safeguard Your Personal Data from Meta’s AI Training
3 Chinese Group Spreads Android Spyware Using Trojan Versions of Legit Apps
4 Investors Worried As Ethereum ETH Slumps by 4% – $SONIK Could Be a Good Alternative
5 Ripple’s Escrow Unlocks 1 Billion Tokens, XRP Price Drops 3%

Latest News

US Copyright Office Initiates Inquiry Into Generative AI Regulation
News

US Copyright Office Initiates Inquiry Into Regulation of Generative AI

Krishi Chowdhary
spyware
News

Chinese Group Spreads Android Spyware Using Trojan Versions of Legit Apps

Asad Gilani

A cyber threat group based in China, known for its ongoing and targeted cyber-espionage activities against Uyghur individuals, has taken a new approach. They are now spreading the same spyware,...

ETH
Crypto News

Investors Worried As Ethereum ETH Slumps by 4% – $SONIK Could Be a Good Alternative

Nick Dunn

Ethereum ETH relapsed on August 30, 2023, after a noticeable bullish momentum on the previous day, which resulted in a positive change of 6%. The short-lived bull run emerged as...

Ripple
Crypto News

Ripple’s Escrow Unlocks 1 Billion Tokens, XRP Price Drops 3%

Damien Fisher
AI Standards
News

United States to Develop Worldwide AI Standards, What’s Ahead?

Damien Fisher
Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on September 1 – RUNE, MKR, And TON

Nick Dunn
X to Collect Biometric and Employment Information from Users
News

X Updates Privacy Policy to Collect Biometric and Employment Information from Users

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.