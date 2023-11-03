Countries
Hollywood Actors and Studios Grapple with Concerns About AI Technology
News

Hollywood Actors and Studios Grapple with Concerns About AI Technology

Damien Fisher
Updated:

Hollywood actors and major studios have continued their saga over AI usage. The parties remain locked in a dispute over various concerns about artificial intelligence (AI) invasion of the industry. 

Despite ongoing discussions aimed at resolving the 111-day strike, it appears that they still haven’t reached a verdict. This information came from the SAG-AFTRA union on Wednesday, November 2.

AI Tech Strike Persists

The SAG-AFTRA union revealed that it recently submitted a revised proposal to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) regarding the persistent use of AI technology in film and television production.

This AMPTP unit primarily comprises renowned media entities like Walt Disney and Netflix. Meanwhile, the recent post revealed that they participated in extended discussions with the AMPTP, lasting for more than three hours, as they presented and reviewed their adjusted proposal.

A key point of contention for the union is establishing limits on how studios can employ generative AI technology, with actors expressing concerns about potential digital replacements and unauthorized use of their likenesses. While some progress has been made concerning AI, the statement clarified that other issues remain under discussion. 

Meanwhile, SAG-AFTRA eagerly awaits the AMPTP’s response to their comprehensive counter-proposal package presented over the weekend, which addresses outstanding matters.

Currently, representatives of the AMPTP have not responded immediately to these latest developments.

Demand for Higher Salaries and Additional Benefits

SAG-AFTRA initiated their strike in mid-July, calling for higher minimum salaries and additional benefits. Throughout this period, members have been actively protesting outside studio offices in New York and Los Angeles, and the union expressed its gratitude to members for their unwavering support on social media and at the picket lines.

In a related context, film and television writers previously engaged in a strike, emphasizing the need for AI protections and increased compensation in the era of streaming TV. They ultimately reached an agreement with the AMPTP in late September.

The combined strikes had substantial repercussions, leading to the suspension of most scripted productions in the United States, leaving thousands of crew members without work. 

This has also resulted in an estimated economic loss of at least $6 billion to the California economy, according to the Milken Institute.

SAG-AFTRA Commends Union Members

Amid these events, the union remains committed to encouraging its members, as evident in an October 19 reportBased on the data, the union highlighted the remarkable unity with and support of their sister union members.

They added that over 98 days, the team has remained steadfast and united in their search for fairness and justice and recognizing their value within the industry. The team further emphasized the effort of the most successful members who stood out to offer their insights and support.

In addition to making substantial donations to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation to assist the union’s fellow members during the strike, these influential individuals provided valuable suggestions.

This is particular to their streaming sharing proposal and the AMPTP’s claim that their demands are excessive. Ultimately, they remain determined to achieve their contract, similar to the success of WGA.

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

