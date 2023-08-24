Hollywood Studios and Writers Guild Reach Agreement on AI-Generated Content

In a key development amid the ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America (WGA), Hollywood Studios has accepted certain conditions regarding the usage of generative AI.

Represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the move from Hollywood studios aims to encourage the return of writers to their respective roles amidst ongoing strikes.

The strike, which began in May, has seen tens of thousands of writers demanding improved compensation, terms of contract, and security amidst raging threats from AI-generated content.

The latest proposal of AMPTP addresses the concerns raised by the WGA. One of the key aspects of the proposal involved an assurance that AI-generated content wouldn’t be credited as co-authorship on scripts.

This move comes as a response to fears within the WGA regarding the popularity of AI-generated content that could lead to reduced pay and creative acknowledgment for human writers.

The proposal provides important safeguards to prevent writers from being disadvantaged if any part of the script is based on GAI-produced material. AMPTP

What Does The Proposal Imply?

The proposal states that the content is first generated by AI and then handed over to writers for further enhancement and wouldn’t be considered as ‘assigned material’.

Therefore, writers would have the right to get full compensation and credit for such work. Besides, the Studios have committed to maintaining transparency by disclosing instances where AI technology was used for content generation.

However, the proposal doesn’t explicitly address the request of the WGA to prevent the use of work from human writers for training AI models. This issue continues to be a point of conflict between the two parties.

The proposal of AMPTP lies beyond issues related to AI. It demands better transparency for writers about content viewership on streaming platforms. This transparency is supposed to facilitate the efforts of the WGA to re-evaluate residual payment structures for content streaming.

Discrepancies Persist Despite AMPTP’s Offer To Assure Better Pay For Writers

While the offer from AMPTP fulfills some of the demands raised by the WGA, certain discrepancies continue to persist. For instance, the proposed increment in wages falls short of the initial demands of the Guild.

The guild had requested a 6% increment in wage in residual base pay for the first year, followed by 5% in the subsequent years. However, the AMPTP has offered 5%, 4%, and 3.5% increments, respectively.

However, this proposal comes with some good news for writers. It includes a commitment to provide a minimum of ten weeks of employment.

This guarantee will particularly benefit writers engaged in the initial stages of script development. They would enjoy a considerable increment in their earnings.

AMPTP President, Carol Lombardini, focused on the organization’s commitment to resolving the strike and supporting the creative community.

Meanwhile, the AMPTP faces another challenge as it contends with the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). This conflict is about the use of AI to create visual replicas of individuals for on-screen performances.

As Hollywood studios and the Writers Guild of America continue negotiating, the outcome is likely to influence the future dynamics of AI-generated content in the entertainment industry.