Honor's New Magic 6 Pro Smartphone Launches with AI-Enhancements
News

Honor’s New Magic 6 Pro Smartphone Launches with AI-Enhancements

Damien Fisher
Updated:
On February 25, Honor globally unveiled its cutting-edge Magic 6 Pro smartphone. The Chinese tech firm packed the device with an experimental eye-tracking AI system enabling users to access and control their car remotely just by looking at the screen. 

This leap into augmented reality and hands-free user experiences signals Honor’s ambitious vision for intelligent device integration.

Eyes On to Open Doors: Magic 6 Pro’s Interactive AI

Specifically, the Magic 6 Pro’s gaze-powered AI feature is currently available in China. Honor is actively working to roll out this technology internationally amidst a strong initial reception. 

The device harnesses multi-modal AI to continuously track and interpret a user’s eye movements and pupil focus with the display icons. 

When the user shifts their vision towards a pre-set icon for a connected smart car, the AI triggers the vehicle to unlock and open its doors instantly. This enticing functionality removes the need to push buttons or take out keys to enter one’s car.

It hints at a future where AI makes interacting with the Internet of Things almost instinctual.

However, fully realizing this seamless AI user experience remains challenging. There are outstanding questions about integrating the algorithms across different devices and protocols and identifying reliable security safeguards before mass public adoption. But Honor’s persistence here highlights their long-term ambitions.

The Magic 6 Pro announcement comes days before the high-profile 2024 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona commences. It’s a prime opportunity for Honor to make a splash as they expand globally beyond China.

In front of tech industry audiences, Honor and other mobile players are unveiling phones and services that tap into the latest excitement around generative AI. 

Despite market saturation, these companies hope flaunting AI-led innovations can uplift consumer enthusiasm to upgrade devices. Their ultimate targets are revitalizing a slowing global smartphone market and unit sales.

But for all its promises, generative AI also courts some apprehension. As models become more powerful and embedded into daily applications, legal and ethical questions around data privacy, content moderation, and system accountability will need addressing first. 

AI Arms Race Heating Up in China

The Magic 6 Pro will be another weapon for Honor as it fights for market share against Apple, Oppo, and others in China’s valuable smartphone battlefield. After being sold by former parent company Huawei in 2020, Honor is now backed by state-owned Zhixin New Information Technology.

According to International Data Corporation, in 2023, Apple held 17.3% of China’s total smartphone market share, while Honor claims 17.1% so far

Honor is racing to fuse superior AI capabilities like the experimental LlaMA 2 conversational assistant into its portfolio beyond hardware specs to push itself ahead. 

This strategy contrasts with Oppo and Apple’s current approaches, although they are all investing heavily in AI research behind the scenesIf Honor’s AI focus resonates louder with Chinese consumers, it could be a differentiating edge that pays off with greater brand affinity.

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

