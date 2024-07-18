How and Where to Watch the Award-Winning Barbie Movie Online From Anywhere

Where to Watch the New Barbie Online — All Your Options

Let’s not forget that Barbie has an incredible onscreen legacy, starting with 2001’s “Barbie in the Nutcracker,” followed by the Rapunzel and Swan Lake movies. The live-action remake directed by Oscar-winning director Great Gerwig is the “Certified Fresh” live-action remake released in 2023.

The official platform to watch the new Barbie online is HBO Max. Still, the streaming service is only available in the US and select regions in Latin America and Europe. The good news is that Max isn’t your only option to watch the Barbie movie.

We’ve compiled a list of the best streaming services globally where you can watch Barbie for free or at a low cost.

Streaming Service Free Version Starting Pricing HBO Max (US) ❌ $9.99/month Hulu (US) 7-day free trial $7.99/month Jio Cinema (India) ❌ $0.71/month Amazon Prime Video (US) 30-days free trial $14.99/month Apple TV (US) 90-day free trial with a new Apple device or a 7-day free trial $9.99/month DirecTV (US) 5-day free trial $98.99/month YouTube (US) ❌ $3.99 to rent in 4K Binge (Australia) 7-day free trial $18/month

#ProTip: Some of these platforms are available in multiple countries, and you can watch the Barbie movie at a lower cost if you switch to a different region using a virtual private network (VPN). For example, the movie costs $3.99 to rent on YouTube US but less than $2 to rent on YouTube India.

A VPN opens up a whole new world of movies and TV shows, giving you access to nearly every streaming service worldwide. We’ve tested the best ones to watch Barbie in 2024 – here’s a quick review to help you choose:

Stream Barbie on HBO Max

HBO Max (or just Max in some regions) is the original home of all Warner Bros. productions, including the new Barbie movie. Launched in 2020, its catalog now includes a wide variety of animation, comedy, and drama, including hits like Friends and House of the Dragon Season 2.

To stream Barbie on HBO Max, head to max.com and choose either the ad-supported plan for $9.99/month or the $15.99/month plan. This will allow you to watch the nearly one-hour and 54-minute Barbie movie without any interruptions.

In our tests, a two-hour movie had seven ad breaks of about half a minute each. There’s also a $19.99/month plan for 4K streaming, ideal if you have a 4K and Dolby compatible smart TV.

Besides its strong content stability, HBO Max offers an intuitive user experience similar to Netflix. The dark purple and black palette is visually appealing both on mobile as well as larger screens.

If you’re watching Barbie on HBO Max in the US, the SharePlay feature lets you watch content together with friends and family via FaceTime. The only downside is limited global availability, but VPN offers an effective workaround.

Watch Barbie at Home on Hulu

Hulu has an impressive library of both old and new content, making it a favorite among cord-cutters. The company has a partnership with HBO, and the Max add-on lets you access Warner Bros releases like Barbie for an additional $15.99/month.

You can sign up for a seven-day free trial, which is more than enough to watch the Barbie movie. Hulu also has the HBO exclusive “Barbie: With Narration,” where Oscar winner Helen Mirren adds a scene-by-scene unraveling of the riveting story.

We were happy to see that all the extras – from Billie Eilish’s iconic performance to behind-the-scenes discussions – are all available for viewing on Hulu.

The company redesigned its user interface in 2023, mimicking the vertical sidebar design of Netflix and HBO Max. This makes jumping to the Barbie movie easy when you open the app or search for it in Hulu’s massive catalog.

Hulu offers unlimited cloud DVR to record the Barbie movie (and other content) for later viewing. You can watch videos on two screens simultaneously and add up to six user profiles if you plan on sharing your account.

Watch the New Barbie on Jio Cinema

If you’re looking for a legit but free option to watch the new Barbie, Jio Cinema is as close as it gets. The streaming app costs just $0.71/month for one user. If you want to add multiple users to your account, you can upgrade for a mere $1.78/month.

The catch is that Jio Cinema is available only in India. However, using a VPN, you can easily change your location to an Indian server.

Due to the country’s internet laws in 2024, few VPN providers have servers there. Luckily, Surfshark offers virtual servers that are physically located in Singapore, London, and the Netherlands but provide an Indian IP address, which is all you need to access Barbie on Jio Cinema.

Jio Cinema has a basic but functional user interface and boasts an enormous content library, including HBO originals and Warner Bros.’s entire oeuvre of superhero movies. However, remember that you’ll see occasional ads, especially when streaming live content.

We could stream the Barbie movie glitch-free on Jio Cinema’s browser app. However, the mobile version can be a little slow and sometimes unresponsive.

Overall, a monthly subscription to Jio Cinema is a wise investment for viewers eager to watch Barbie at a throwaway price.

Barbie 2023 — Cast, Awards, Controversy, and More

The Barbie movie’s cast includes noteworthy names like Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. America Ferrara of “Ugly Betty” fame stars as Gloria, the human voice complementing Barbie’s fairytale-like storytelling.

A-listers such as Will Farrel, Simu Liu, Dua Lipa, John Cena, and Michal Cera (as Allen) also make appearances. Here’s a glimpse:

Barbie wasn’t just a box office hit, bringing in $1.44 billion worldwide but also a critical success. It earned nine Golden Globe nominations and won the first-ever Golden Globe Award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement. It also received a record-breaking 18 nominations at the Critics Choice Awards.

Where the Barbie movie fell a little short of expectations was at the Oscars; despite five nominations, it only won Best Original Song, leading to controversy around a possible Barbie snub either due to unintentional bias or stiff competition from Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which was released in the same month.

Barbie has also faced backlash for being too “woke,” and due to a controversial scene in which the South China Sea has a nine-dash line, the movie was never released in Vietnam.

Any work of art that reaches such a broad audience and wins so many hearts also risks being a little polarizing. If you still haven’t watched Barbie in 2024, it’s a delightful watch for viewers of all ages, with a powerful message at its core.

Is it Worth Buying the Barbie Movie?

In terms of sheer quality of filmmaking, it’s definitely worth buying the Barbie movie on Blu-Ray, currently priced at $14.89 on Amazon.

However, there are plenty of ways to watch the movie for free or at a low cost. Simply visit one of the websites we listed and use a VPN if it’s unavailable in your region.

Torrenting also offers a possible solution if you’re not sure to watch Barbie for free. Be mindful of local torrenting regulations and use a VPN to protect your identity online. A torrenting VPN will also safeguard you against adware and malware, which often exploit these P2P download websites.

We’d recommend buying the Barbie movie only if you are a cinephile looking to add Barbie in Blu-Ray or DVD to your physical collection.

Where to Watch Old Barbie Movies

The first Barbie movie—“Barbie in the Nutcracker”—came out over twenty years ago. It was co-produced by Mattel, which was also involved in the 2023 Greta Gerwig film. Since then, there have been 40+ animated Barbie features, all of which are available for streaming online.

To watch the old Barbie movies in the US, tune into:

Amazon Prime Video Barbie in the Nutcracker, Barbie as Rapunzel, Barbie of Swan Lake, and several others Apple TV+ Barbie: Mariposa, Barbie & the Diamond Castle, Barbie Presents: Thumbelina, and several others YouTube (Buy or Rent) Barbie: A Fairy Secret, Barbie: A Perfect Christmas, Barbie in A Mermaid Tale 2, and several others Fandango at Home (vudu.com) Barbie and the Secret Door, Barbie in Rock ‘N Royals, Barbie: Spy Squad, and several others Netflix Barbie: Dolphin Magic, Barbie: Princess Adventure, Barbie & Chelsea: The Lost Birthday, and all animated Barbie movies since 2017

If you’re not in the US, a VPN allows you to switch your location to a US server, where all the old Barbie movies are available.

How to Watch the Barbie Movies From Anywhere

The Barbie movies are only selectively available worldwide. This is because it’s a Warner Bros production, and all Warner Bros content is only on HBO Max, which is available in:

Europe Åland Islands, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canary Islands, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Greenland, Hungary, Madeira, Moldova, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Svalbard & Jan Mayen, and Sweden

Latin America Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

Caribbean Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad & Tobago, and Turks and Caicos.

United States Barbie on Max can be streamed in all US regions, including American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. However, it isn’t available in Canada.

You have three options if you want to watch Barbie outside these regions, from anywhere in the world:

Find a streaming app that has a deal with HBO – Jio Cinema in India and Binge in Australia are examples of apps with HBO partnerships. Sign up for a similar app in your region that shows Barbie. Go to a movie renting marketplace – Global movie renting marketplaces like Amazon and YouTube allow you to access Barbie for a one-time fee. Use a VPN – A VPN changes your server location to somewhere Barbie is streaming, like the US. The streaming provider (e.g., HBO Max) will treat your traffic as if it’s originating from your selected location and give you access to the 2023 Barbie movie.

Best VPNs to Torrent and Stream All Barbie Movies

A VPN can be an indispensable tool if you want to stream the latest movies and TV shows. They place the entire world’s content library at your fingertips, letting you unlock any streaming app regardless of your location. Here are the best VPN solutions you can use to watch the Barbie movies in 2024:

VPN Free Version Paid Plans Unblocks Servers Full Review Surfshark 7-day free trial $2.19/month HBO Max, Hulu, Apple TV+, and others, as well as Netflix for old Barbie movies 3200+ servers in 100+ countries Surfshark Review NordVPN 7-day free trial $3.69/month HBO Max, Hulu, Apple TV+, and others, as well as Netflix for old Barbie movies 6,000+ servers in 111+ countries NordVPN Review ExpressVPN 7-day free trial $6.67/month HBO Max, Hulu, Apple TV+, and others, as well as Netflix for old Barbie movies 3,000+ servers in 105+ countries ExpressVPN Review

While there are plenty of options out there, not every VPN is reliable for streaming a full-length movie like Barbie.

It should offer high upload and download speeds for a lag-free viewing experience and have servers in a region where Barbie is streaming. An intuitive UX and VPN app for mobile and smart TVs will give you the flexibility to watch the award-winning movie on a device of your choice.

Editor’s Choice: Surfshark is one of the best VPNs for streaming movies for several reasons. Average speeds range between 130 and 250 Mbps, more than enough for watching Barbie in 4K. It’s one of the few VPNs allowing unlimited simultaneous connections, which is ideal if you want to share your streaming account with friends and family members. It supports FireTV and Apple TV if you want to enjoy Barbie on a bigger screen. It’s also among the few VPNs for Linux computers – anyone can use Surfshark to watch or torrent Barbie on their PC, no matter their OS. Visit Surfshark VPN Today

Final Thoughts

In the summer of 2023, Barbie broke box office records and was the year’s highest-grossing film. Its streaming debut in September 2023 opens up the movie to an even larger audience worldwide, provided you know where to watch Barbie.

While HBO Max is the official streaming platform, you can access the Barbie movie even if HBO Max isn’t available in your region. Choose a different app with an HBO partnership or switch your location to somewhere Barbie is streaming using a VPN.

A VPN can also help you watch Barbie for free or cheap, even if HBO Max is available in your region. For example, you can stream the movie on Jio Cinema for $0.71/month by switching your server location to India. Finally, a VPN makes it safer to download Barbie via torrenting.

