Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
IBM’s “Brain-Like” Chip Breakthrough to Transform AI Energy Efficiency
News

IBM’s “Brain-Like” Chip Breakthrough to Transform AI Energy Efficiency

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

IBM's

In a significant leap toward a more energy-efficient AI era, IBM has unveiled its prototype “brain-like” chip. IBM has drawn inspiration from the intricate network of connections in the human brain.

This innovation from the tech giant holds the potential to revolutionize AI by mitigating energy requirements.

Notably, high power consumption and emissions associated with sophisticated AI systems have been a matter of concern in recent years.

Traditionally, concerns over the environmental impact of AI have stemmed from extensive warehouses with energy-consuming information systems. The prototype chip developed by IBM, however, enhances efficiency to reduce battery drainage.

Thanos Vasilopoulos, a scientist at the research laboratory of IBM in Zurich, Switzerland, stated that enhanced energy efficiency means “Large and more complex workloads could be executed in low power or battery-constrained environments.”

The human brain is able to achieve remarkable performance while consuming little power.Thanos Vasilopoulos

Besides, cloud service providers can capitalize on these chips to reduce energy bills as well as the carbon footprint. This marks a groundbreaking shift towards a more eco-friendly AI regime.

A Shift From Digital to Analogue

The integration of analog components, known as memristors, lies at the core of this innovation. This is different from the digital 0s and 1s storage approach of traditional chips.

These memristors are capable of storing a range of numbers, similar to the coordinated functioning of synapses in the human brain. Thus, the analog approach is dynamic, marking a departure from the binary nature of conventional digital chips.

Professor Ferrante Neri from the University of Surrey used the term ‘nature-inspired computing’ while talking about memristors, which mirrors the functioning of the human brain.

Besides, he noted that memristors have the capacity to “remember” their electric history, replicating the behavior of biological synapses. The professor also said, “Interconnected memristors can form a network resembling a biological brain.”

Challenges and Applications

Although IBM has developed a novel idea, the road to using this technology isn’t free from challenges. While the prototype chips are energy-efficient, it also involves digital elements to ease their integration into existing AI systems. Many contemporary phones already use AI chips for photo processing.

IBM is visualizing a future where its chips would enhance the efficiency of cars and smartphones, extending their battery life and reducing energy consumption.

This innovation also has broader implications. As AI continues to advance, the prototype chip promises a greener AI industry. These chips can eventually replace energy-intensive chips in data centers, which would go a long way in saving water for cooling and embracing energy efficiency.

While the innovation at IBM appears to be a significant milestone, experts are worried about the path to its widespread adoption. James Davenport, Professor of IT at the University of Bath, stated that the chip wasn’t a straightforward solution but only the first step in a complex technical journey.

Therefore, the “brain-like” chip marks the outset of yet another research that would push the boundaries of energy efficiency. It remains to be seen how the researchers develop the chip to make it compatible with a variety of solutions.

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 IBM’s “Brain-Like” Chip Breakthrough to Transform AI Energy Efficiency
2 GitHub Plans to Roll Out Mandatory 2FA to Strengthen Security
3 The Must-know Influencer Marketing Statistics in 2023
4 Future of VR Unveiled at the 50th SIGGRAPH Event
5 VPN Users Beware: TunnelCrack Vulnerabilities Pose Privacy Threat

Latest News

GitHub's Plan to Roll Out Mandatory 2FA to Strengthen Security
News

GitHub Plans to Roll Out Mandatory 2FA to Strengthen Security

Krishi Chowdhary
Essential Influencer Marketing Statistics 2023
Statistics

The Must-know Influencer Marketing Statistics in 2023

Jeff Beckman

Many people are beginning to buy into the idea of influencer marketing. It is an industry that assists influencers, marketers, and businesses. As per the reports, 21% of brands worldwide...

Future of VR Unveiled at the 50th SIGGRAPH Event
News

Future of VR Unveiled at the 50th SIGGRAPH Event

Krishi Chowdhary

The recent annual SIGGRAPH conference in Los Angeles showcased an array of cutting-edge advancements in the world of virtual reality. As researchers and tech giants continue to unconventional avenues to...

VPN Users Beware: TunnelCrack Vulnerability Pose Privacy Threat
News

VPN Users Beware: TunnelCrack Vulnerabilities Pose Privacy Threat

Krishi Chowdhary
XRP Market Cap Temporarily Skyrockets to Trillions of Dollars On Gemini
Crypto News

XRP Market Cap Temporarily Skyrockets to Trillions of Dollars On Gemini

Damien Fisher
Ripple XRP Lawyer Analyses Options Regarding SEC’s Request for Interlocutory Appeal
Crypto News

Ripple XRP Lawyer Analyses Options Regarding SEC’s Request for Interlocutory Appeal

Damien Fisher
Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on 11 August – RUNE, SUI, And FTM

Nick Dunn

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.