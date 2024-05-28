Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home ICQ Is Shutting Down from June 26 Onwards
News

ICQ Is Shutting Down from June 26 Onwards

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • ICQ, the popular 90s instant messaging app will shut down from June 26.
  • The mobile apps have been delisted from the app stores.
  • VK, ICQ owners, are now focusing more on the VK Messaging app.

ICQ Is Shutting Down from June 26 Onwards

You probably remember the days when the Internet was still a scarce commodity and you used the popular ICQ app to keep in touch with your family and friends.

Sadly, ICQ is now shutting down. VK, the Russian company that owns ICQ, posted a message on Friday that simply reads “ICQ will stop working from June 26”.

ICQ was all the rage during the late 90s and early 2000s. The app became so popular that it hit the 100 million user mark in 2001, just within 4 years of its launch.

This explosive growth was attributed to strong word of mouth and viral marketing. It was also among the first Internet instant messaging software, which offered a new communication channel to the masses.

ICQ users would get a unique number, which they could use for real-time chats. You could even text people if they were offline, which was very uncommon at that time.

Increasing Competition

ICQ was started in 1996 by Mirabilis, an Israeli company. It was bought by AOL in 1998 and then sold to Digital Sky Technologies, the parent company of VK, in 2010.

The apps have been delisted from the app stores at least since July 2023.

Fast forward to 2024, ICQ has lost its initial charm to modern competition like WhatsApp, Messenger, Telegram, and other instant messaging apps. At a time when these platforms are moving towards AI updates, ICQ seems to be miles behind them.

VK tried to keep up with the quickly evolving Internet messaging landscape. ICQ did offer iOS and Android apps, which never really took off. But it seems that VK has finally abandoned ICQ for good.

VK is now focusing on VK Messenger, Russia’s homegrown instant messaging app. In fact, the ICQ shutdown message redirects users to the VK Messenger and VK WorkSpace apps.

However, the official ICQ X handle has posted a cryptic GIF, which says “I’ll be back’. Whether this is a hint of a comeback, only time will tell.

‘In its heyday/90s, ICQ supported over 2M simultaneous users – that’s an amazing feat of engineering! Kudos to everyone who built and ran that platform.’ – ICQ User

Users expressed disappointment seeing ICQ retire, with many of them requesting the app not to leave.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 ICQ Is Shutting Down from June 26 Onwards
2 Spot Bitcoin ETFs Maintain Robust Inflows For 8 Consecutive Days
3 PEPE Price Rally: Trader Bags 1200% Profit Trading Pepe Coin
4 Eight Ethereum Spot ETFs Get Approval from SEC – What’s Ahead?
5 Dogecoin (DOGE) Whale Stirs Up With Significant Movement, Will It Push The Coin Upward?

Latest News

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Maintain Robust Inflows For 8 Consecutive Days
Crypto News

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Maintain Robust Inflows For 8 Consecutive Days

Rida Fatima
PEPE Price Rally: Trader Bags 1200% Profit Trading Pepe Coin
Crypto News

PEPE Price Rally: Trader Bags 1200% Profit Trading Pepe Coin

Rida Fatima

Pepe Coin has outperformed most cryptocurrencies, racing to a new all-time high this week. Over the past few days, it constantly surpassed expectations, hitting new all-time highs several times.  Amid...

Eight Ethereum Spot ETFs Get Approval from SEC - What's Ahead?
Crypto News

Eight Ethereum Spot ETFs Get Approval from SEC – What’s Ahead?

Rida Fatima

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has made a notable decision by approving eight Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This approval was granted to notable financial firms, including Fidelity,...

Dogecoin (DOGE) Whale Stirs Up With Significant Movement, Will It Push The Coin Upward?
Crypto News

Dogecoin (DOGE) Whale Stirs Up With Significant Movement, Will It Push The Coin Upward?

Rida Fatima
Anora
Streaming News & Events

Sean Baker’s Movie Anora Wins Palme d’Or At Cannes

Naveed Iqbal
the seed of the sacred figs
Streaming News & Events

‘The Seed of the Sacred Figs’ by Iranian Filmmaker Wins Fipresci Award

Naveed Iqbal
the girls ton the bus
Streaming News & Events

Max Announces Cancelling ‘The Girls on the Bus’ Season 2

Naveed Iqbal

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.