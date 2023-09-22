Countries
India’s Leading Tech Hubs Emerge as Cyber Crime Hotspots
Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
In a startling revelation, a recent report from the non-profit Future Crime Research Foundation (FCRF) has identified India’s major tech centers as prominent hubs for cybercrime activities.

Analyzing cybercrime incidents between January 2020 and June 2023, the report, titled “A Deep Dive into Cybercrime Trends Impacting India“, shows the alarming surge in cybercrime over the last 3.5 years.

The analysis of the top 10 cyber crime-prone districts in India reveals several common factors contributing to their vulnerability.FCRF report

Among other aspects, the report mentioned poor cybersecurity infrastructure, socioeconomic challenges, inadequate digital literacy, and closeness to major urban centers as the factors fueling cybercrime.

According to the FCRF, this high crime rate in Gurugram is a result of its profile as a key IT and corporate hub.

Gurugram, which is regarded as a powerhouse of India’s IT hub, ranked in the sixth position on the FCRF’s list of cybercrime-prone districts.

Shockingly, this district, home to a planned IT-focused city, accounted for a staggering 8.1% of reported cybercrimes despite housing less than 0.2% of India’s population.

The economic stature of the residents makes them a lucrative target to cybercriminals seeking financial gains or data. Besides, the presence of global tech giants like Accenture, Cognizant, Infosys, Google, Microsoft, IBM India, and Wipro in Gurugram further attracts malicious players.

Gurgugram Still Lacks Digital Literacy And Cybersecurity Awareness

Although Gurgaon is one of the major IT hubs in India and is noted for its economic affluence, disparities in digital literacy and cybersecurity awareness are driving criminal activities.

Bangalore also found its name among the emerging cybercrime hotspots in the country. The so-called ‘IT Capital’ of the country houses global MNCs, including TCS, Wipro, and Infosys.

The population of Bangalore largely includes employees working in these organizations, along with global giants like Microsoft, Google, Amazon, IBM India, Cisco, Intel, and Samsung. Despite this fact, the city is grappling with a rapid upsurge in cybercrime.

Bharatpur, located close to Gurugram, topped the list of cybercrime-prone districts, accounting for 18% of the total cybercrime activities in India.

Low levels of employment and digital literacy and the presence of major urban hubs like Jaipur and Delhi close to the region make it susceptible to cybercrime. This justifies the need for the authorities to intervene and educate the local population.

The religious district of Mathura occupies the second spot, accounting for as much as 12% of cybercrimes reported in the country. According to the FCRF, the area’s status as a tourist attraction and limited cybersecurity infrastructure make it a soft target for cybercriminals.

UPI Fraud Accounts For Nearly 50% of Cybercrimes

One of the most concerning findings of the report was that as much as 47.25% of all the cybercrimes reported in India involved UPI (Unified Payments Interface) fraud. Another 11.27% of these frauds are constituted by SIM card swaps and frauds involving credit and debit cards. Of all the reported incidents, 77.41% of online crimes are financially motivated.

The report from FCRF portrays a grim picture of the rising instances of cybercrime in India. The tech hubs of the country have emerged as the epicenter of this menacing trend.

To draw a line of defense against cybercriminals, it’s imperative to enhance digital literacy and create better economic opportunities in vulnerable areas. A collaborative stance can help India mitigate cybercrime that poses a threat to its technological progress and economic prosperity.

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

