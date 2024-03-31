Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Instagram’s New Project “Blend” Will Create a Private Reels Feed for You & Your Friends
News

Instagram’s New Project “Blend” Will Create a Private Reels Feed for You & Your Friends

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • Instagram is testing a new feature called “Blend” that will create a private feed for you and your friends based on your mutual interests
  • Users will have to invite their friends to “Blend” and either party can leave at anytime
  • It’s just a prototype right now – there’s no set release date.

Instagram’s Blend Will Create A Reels Feed For You & Your Friends

Instagram is working on a new feature called “Blend” that will create a private feed of reels based on the user and their friends’ interests.

The feature was first spotted by developer Alessandro Paluzzi who shared a glimpse of what the feature might look like through a post on X. The screenshot had a message stating that the reels under this feed will be based on the reels you have shared with each other and the reels you personally like on your feed.

On Friday, the news was finally confirmed by Instagram which said that it’s currently just an internal prototype and there are no plans for external testing anytime soon.

How Will This Tool Work?

If you are still confused about how Blend works, think of Spotify’s Blend feature. It takes the musical taste of your friend and you to create a combined playlist that you’ll both enjoy. That’s exactly how Instagram Blend will work.

We are not sure how the analyzing part will function. But it will probably be based on the reels you engage with and send over to your friends through DM. This means that Instagram might be reading your DMs if you opt for this feature.

On the brighter side, the videos under Blend will be private to both users and either of them can leave at any time.

It might sound like a privacy concern for now, but we’re sure there will be a workaround once the company finally makes an official announcement.

Since the company hasn’t shared many details about the tool, we can’t comment if the feed would update periodically or continuously based on the content you engage with.

If this feature is released, it would give Instagram a competitive advantage over TikTok. Right now, the two companies are the biggest competitors in the short video market. But with Blend, Instagram can provide a fun way for friends to engage with others virtually, something that TikTok doesn’t.

It will also give a boost to Reels’ reach – a huge benefit for content creators and will probably increase watch time which will again benefit both creators and the app.

When Reels was first introduced, it was dubbed as a mere replica of TikTok’s interface. However, the move was immensely successful as it led to a 24% increase in engagement rate on the platform.

Meta had also introduced certain additional features to make its ‘Reels’ better. For instance:

  • You can now see daily trends by clicking on ‘Check Today’s Reels Trends‘.
  • Creators can see which fans have given them gifts by clicking on the heart icon.

For now, it’s just a prototype, and like many prototypes the company has created in the past, it might never even be released.

Read more: Meta encourages blazoners to embrace AR Reels ads and FB stories

In Other News

Instagram is slowly rolling out a new policy under which it will no longer recommend political content to its users. Political content refers to anything related to law, social topics, and elections.

People who follow political accounts will continue to get updates – it’s just that this content won’t be actively pushed out anymore.

With reduced attention spans, social media platforms have to keep evolving to retain their user base. Instagram’s Blend aims to do just that. It remains to be seen if the feature does make it to the app or dies away as a prototype.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Instagram’s New Project “Blend” Will Create a Private Reels Feed for You & Your Friends
2 AT&T Suffers Another Major Data Breach Compromising the Data of 73 Million Users
3 Meta Quits Streaming And Gives Access to FB DMs to Please Netflix
4 Crypto Expert and Influencer Expresses Strong Confidence in Bitcoin Minetrix
5 1,600+ Planes Have Been Hit by GPS Signal Jamming Across Eastern Europe

Latest News

AT&T Suffers Major Data Breach Compromising 73 Mn Users' Data
News

AT&T Suffers Another Major Data Breach Compromising the Data of 73 Million Users

Krishi Chowdhary
Meta
Streaming News & Events

Meta Quits Streaming And Gives Access to FB DMs to Please Netflix

Naveed Iqbal

As social media consumption habits have increased today, internet advertisements on extensively watched social media platforms have become a significant online revenue source. Similarly, to secure the ad deals with...

Crypto News

Crypto Expert and Influencer Expresses Strong Confidence in Bitcoin Minetrix

Lora Pance

Andre Outbertg, the owner of the 150k+ Telegram channel Crypto Whale Pump, shared four presales he’s invested in. Among them, Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX) stands out with the highest funding raised...

1600+ Planes Hit By GPS Signal Jamming Across Eastern Europe
News

1,600+ Planes Have Been Hit by GPS Signal Jamming Across Eastern Europe

Krishi Chowdhary
OpenAI Previews Voice Engine with No Official Date of Release
News

OpenAI Previews Voice Engine with No Official Date of Release

Krishi Chowdhary
Key Gig Economy Statistics 
Statistics

2024 Gig Economy Statistics: Unveiling 85+ Remarkable Insights

Jeff Beckman
Over 8 Years of Inactivity, Pre-Mined Ethereum Wallet with 1,000 Coins Awakens
Crypto News

Over 8 Years of Inactivity, Pre-Mined Ethereum Wallet with 1,000 Coins Awakens

Asad Gilani

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.