Everything Intel Announced at Computex 2024: Xeon 6 Processors and Lunar Lake AI Chips

A new range of processors called Xeon 6 has been introduced. The first model in the series, the Xeon 6 E-core, is already available, while the Xeon 6 P-core processors will be launched later in this quarter. Intel announced the pricing of its Gaudi 2 ($65,000) and Gaudi 3 ($125,000) accelerators, which can be used to train GenAI models.

Intel announced the pricing of its Gaudi 2 ($65,000) and Gaudi 3 ($125,000) accelerators, which can be used to train GenAI models. The company also announced the Lunar Lake series of processors which will be used to power thin and light laptops. Despite all of the improvements it comes with, it’s still very power efficient; it consumes the same power as the current Intel processors.

At Computex 2024, Intel announced a series of cutting-edge technologies that have the potential to catapult it way ahead in the AI race.

Intel is one of the companies that’s working on multiple dimensions with AI, starting from semiconductors and networks to PCs and even data centers. Intel is everywhere, trying to bring the most efficient yet cost-effective solutions to its customers.

“AI is driving one of the most consequential eras of innovation the industry has ever seen.” – Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger

Let’s take a look at the three big announcements Intel made at the event:

Intel Xeon 6 Processors

With AI, the way companies manage their data has significantly changed. There’s no room for outdated data centers anymore. Enterprises are looking for solutions that are cost-effective, sustainable, and offer more physical floor and rack space.

This is exactly what the new Xeon 6 processors aim to deliver. The entire line of processors is built to help with a wide range of use cases and workloads.

The first model in the Xeon 6 processor series is the Intel Xeon 6 E-core (code-named Sierra Forest), and it’s already available for purchase and use. The subsequent ones, which are Xeon 6 P-cores (code-named Granite Rapids) are expected to launch in the later half of the quarter.

Exceptional performance per watt Amazing density advantages that allow for rack-level consolidation of 3-to-1.

This, in turn, helps customers get a rack-level performance gain of up to 4.2x and a performance per watt gain of up to 2.6x compared to the 2nd Gen Intel® Xeon processors.

It’s well worth noting that AMD also announced its version of AI laptop processors called the Ryzen AI 300 series. In fact, both AMD and Nvidia are planning to launch AI-powered gaming laptops, which will include Copilot.

Intel Gaudi 2 and Gaudi 3 Accelerator Kits

Shortly after introducing Intel Gaudi accelerator kits, the company announced their prices at Computex 2024.

A standard AI kit, which will include eight Intel Gaudi 2 accelerators with a universal baseboard (UBB), will be available to system providers at $65,000. The same kit with eight Intel Gaudi 3 accelerators will be available at $125,000.

Both these kits are said to be cheaper than their competitors. To be precise, the Gaudi 2 kit is about 66% cheaper, while the Gaudi 3 kit is approximately 33% cheaper.

Gaudi 3 vs. Nvidia H100

Nvidia H100 is the closest competitor of Intel Gaudi 3 AI chips—both can be used to train GenAI models. Here are the outcomes when they were tested on the popular Llama2-70B model:

Gaudi 3 in an 8,192-accelerator cluster had a 40% faster time-to-train compared to a Nvidia H100 GPU cluster of the same size. Gaudi 3 in a 64-accelerator cluster had a 15% faster time-to-train compared to a Nvidia H100 GPU cluster of the same size.

Overall, considering all cluster options, Gaudi 3 is expected to offer at least 2x faster inferencing compared to Nvidia H100 on all popular models, such as Mistral 7B and Llama 70B.

Intel has also collaborated with 10 top global system providers to bring its accelerators to the market as soon as possible, including Asus, Dell, Quanta, Lenovo, and more.

Lunar Lake Processor Series

Intel’s latest processor series, which has been designed for thin and light laptops, is expected to launch later this year. The Lunar Lake series brings a ton of improvements over the current processors, such as:

Smaller footprint and faster memory access 38% and 68% IPC gains in the new Skymont architecture and about 14% IPC gain for the Lion Cove P-cores

The best part is that you get all of the above-mentioned extra benefits at the same amount of power consumption as the current Intel Core Ultra chips.

Lunar Lake is the first Intel chip series ever to go beyond the requirements for Microsoft’s Copilot+ PC standards. It can deliver 48 TOPS of performance, and if you consider the CPU and iGPU, it delivers a total of 120 TOPS. For context, Microsoft only requires 40 NPU TOPS.

The Lunar Lake series of processors will be revolutionary for the company—not just by itself—but by paving the way for the upcoming Arrow Lake processors for desktop PCs.

The Computex 2024 has made it quite clear that AI is going to be all the rage for the next few years. Giants like AMD, Nvidia, and Intel have stepped on the gas and we’re in for a thrilling AI ride for the next few years.