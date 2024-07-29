Countries
Intel Finally Responds to Ongoing CPU Issues – Promises to Release a Patch by Mid-August

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
  • In an update to its previous Reddit post, Intel has admitted to having oxidation issues in its 13th-generation CPUs.
  • However, it said that the oxidation issue is not connected to the present instability issues.
  • The first announcement from Intel came a few days ago when it pinned the blame for processor instability on a voltage issue.
  • In its most recent update, though, Intel has promised to release a micro-code update to fix the issue by mid-August.
  • The damage to the processors is irreversible, so those impacted can submit a return request—Intel has promised to approve all returns.

Intel Finally Admits to Having Oxidation Issues - And Promises to Release a Patch by Mid-August

Intel has finally admitted to having oxidation issues in its 13th-generation CPUs. The update was added to its earlier Reddit post that talked about the voltage issue (more on that later).

The company said that the issue was discovered in 2023 and that it was a manufacturing problem. The good news is that things have improved since then.

Intel also said that the oxidation issue and the newer instability problems are unrelated in most cases. The company took a look at the instability reports on Intel Core 13th Gen desktop processors, and the analysis to date proves that only a small number of instability instances can be connected to the oxidation issue.

So, the question is, why did the company’s first statement not talk about this oxidation issue? Whatever the reason might have been, oxidation is not the only problem.

According to a video posted by Gamers Nexus, “It comes alongside a notification from Intel of microcode changes, which will bear with it some Motherboard Bios changes from motherboard vendors.

These two factors together are believed to be contributing to the instability issue. There might be more underlying issues, but these are the ones (along with the voltage issue) that Intel has decided to announce.

What Is the Voltage Issue?

According to Intel, the main culprit behind the instability in its 13th and 14th-generation CPUs is elevated operating voltage caused by a microcode algorithm.

In simple terms, the processor was getting incorrect voltage, resulting in its degradation and instability.

Intel’s Response

Intel first started investigating the issue in April, after it started receiving complaints from Intel Core i9-13900K and i9-14900K owners experiencing frequent game crashes.

However, before we talk about how Intel is handling the issues now that everyone knows about them, let’s talk about something that happened before the announcement.

Some customers, both B2B and B2C, reached out to Intel to request a return for their malfunctioning CPUs. However, the company rejected the return requests despite knowing about the manufacturing issues.

This is the reason why many industry experts are calling this Intel’s biggest failure ever. It’s not just the severity of the issue but also the poor management of the crisis that’s rattled people’s faith in the company.

What’s Next?

Now that the issue has finally been recognized, Intel has promised to offer a micro-code update by August this year. The patch will be distributed via BIOS updates from motherboard OEMs and via Windows updates, so the timing for end users might vary.

The bad news is that this patch won’t help processors that have already been impacted because the damage those elevated voltage levels caused is irreversible.

However, this time around, Intel has promised to grant RMAs to all impacted customers. RMA stands for return merchandise authorization.

Is This Really the Perfect Solution?

While Intel seems to believe that it has successfully resolved the issue, some tech experts are not so sure.

For example, Gamers Nexus said that a software patch won’t fix the oxidation issues. This is a hardware-level problem that happens during the fabrication process, so a micro-code update won’t help it. If not fixed, this problem will, over time, lead to corrosion, instability, and eventually chip failure.

He also feels that the micro-code update is not a foolproof fix to the voltage issue because there’s a chance it might affect the CPU’s performance. In that case, it won’t be fair to the customers to settle for subpar performance; they should get what they paid for.

Hence, Intel should ensure that customers can also request a return if their CPU performance is hampered after the update.

