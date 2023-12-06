Countries
Intel Successfully Overturns $2.18 Billion VLSI Patent Verdict in Legal Battle
News

Intel Successfully Overturns $2.18 Billion VLSI Patent Verdict in Legal Battle

Damien Fisher
Updated:
Intel came out victorious in a notable legal case, as a U.S. appeals court overturned the $2.18 billion patent verdict previously given to VLSI Technology. This decision from the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit indicates a significant development as regards patent law.

VLSI is a patent holding company under the ownership of investment funds managed by Fortress Investment Group. But in the meantime, Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co. is considering purchasing a huge share from Softbank Group Corp.

Intel Patent Case Victory

Notably, this legal saga between VLSI and Intel involves multiple lawsuits across various U.S. courts. VLSI accused Intel of disobeying several patents related to semiconductor technology.

In the previous trial in Waco, Texas, VLSI received $2.18 billion after the jury concluded that Intel’s microprocessor technology did not follow its Dutch chipmaker NXP Semiconductor rule.

Meanwhile, the recent decision by the Federal Circuit holds that the evidence about Intel’s violation of the rule, which already accounted for $675 million, was not enough. As a result, the appellate court reversed the 2021 jury verdict, which concluded that Intel violated a VLSI patent. 

Consequently, the case will undergo a fresh trial in Texas to determine the revised damages related to a separate VLSI patent violation by Intel. Currently, Intel has stated its satisfaction with the ruling.

The firm also revealed plans to argue in the upcoming damages trial that the VLSI patent holds minimal value.

In the meantime, representatives for VLSI have not made any comments about the court’s present decision. Notably, Intel is getting victory after successfully defending itself in other legal battles. One of them was a Waco jury trial in 2021, where the court negated VLSI’s demand for $3 billion in damages. 

Notably, in a separate case in Austin, Texas, a jury granted VLSI nearly $949 million from Intel last year. Besides that, both companies also agreed to dismiss another potential multi-billion-dollar case in Delaware. 

Even with all that, 2024 still holds a different trial for both parties in Northern California.

Intel’s Significant Milestones

This recent legal battle, which Intel won, is just one out of many notable feats the firm has achieved in the second half of the year. For instance, the firm unveiled many technologies and applications during its third annual developer event, Intel Innovation 2023, held in September.

At the event, the company revealed it is dedicated to a five-nodes-in-four-year process technology plan. One of the important things it also revealed was the introduction of the world’s first multi-chiplet package that relies on the Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express (UCIe) interconnects.

The firm also launched the 5th Gen Intel Xeon processors and Intel Core Ultra processors, which took center stage, showcasing their capabilities in delivering efficient AI acceleration and local inference on personal computers.

But beyond hardware advancements, Intel showcased its dedication to accelerating scientific research through collaborations with global supercomputers, illustrating how pivotal AI and high-performance computing (HPC) are in driving progress.

Intel Labs contributed to the event by presenting the Advanced Technology track, offering valuable insights into the latest technological advancements. These collective achievements underscored Intel’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the tech industry.

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

