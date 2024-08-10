Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Iranian Groups Are Stepping up Their Game to Meddle with US Elections
News

Iranian Groups Are Stepping up Their Game to Meddle with US Elections

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

  • Microsoft recently revealed that pro-Iran groups might be trying to pace up their attacks and incite violence against key figures.
  • Unlike Russian groups, Iranian groups are more focused on disrupting than elections and swaying voters.
  • Iran’s United Nations has denied these allegations.

Iranian Groups May Be Planning to Meddle with US Elections

Microsoft recently revealed that pro-Iran groups might be trying to step up their game in trying to sabotage US elections. What started as a manageable intrusion has been slowly gaining pace and leading to inciting violence against key figures.

‘Over the past several months, we have seen the emergence of significant influence activity by Iranian actors’ – Microsoft

It’s easy to distinguish Iranian attacks from Russian attacks. Unlike Russia, Iran mostly launches attacks in the later phase of the elections and is focused more on hampering the election conduct than trying to sway the voter’s decision.

This isn’t the first time that Iran is trying to meddle with US elections. In the last three cycles, similar intrusion has been noticed. However, things have escalated a lot this year. Microsoft had earlier warned that China is also using AI tools to affect US elections.

Examples of Attack

Multiple state-backed groups along with other threat actors affiliated with unknown groups are together launching attacks, each with their own distinct motive and methods.

Sefid Flood

For example, Sefid Flood, one of the groups that Microsoft is tracking is known for impersonating social and political activist groups in order to reduce people’s trust in political leaders and the whole election process itself.

According to Microsoft, the group has been laying the groundwork for its operations since March 2024.

Peach Sandstorm

Similarly, state-backed groups like Mint Sandstorm and Peach Sandstorm ( both run by Iranian intelligence, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC)) are also laying similar groundwork.

On June 13 this year, Mint Sandstorm tried to access the account of a former presidential candidate but failed. Although there is no proof that could link this attempt to the elections, the timing of the attack leaves no other plausible explanation.

And just a few days after that, it was caught trying to spear-phish a presidential campaign official with the help of a former senior advisor’s account that the group compromised. The email they sent contained a link that would allow the IRGC to intercept the official’s traffic.

Also, a month before this, Peach Sandstorm launched a password-hunting mission in which it successfully managed to compromise the account of a user at a county-level government in a US swing state. However, it didn’t do much with the compromised account so maybe it was not election-related.

Other Methods

Another popular method adopted by Iranian groups is phone news outlets that mislead voters. For example, a group called Storm-2035 runs an online news portal called EvenPolitics that publishes around 10 articles a week.

Note: Microsoft names groups “Storm-X” when they’re under active development.

Another news outlet called Nio Thinker was created in October 2023 to talk about the Israel-Hamas conflict and later shifted to target left-leaning US voters with anti-Trump posts.

Iran’s United Nations addressed the allegations and said that it has no plans to interfere with the US presidential elections. But again, who would own up to allegations like that?

Now, the question is whether the US is prepared to handle such attacks. While the US authorities have been very insistent that elections this year are safer than ever, CISA director Jen Easterly said that the improving sophistication of attack techniques is a matter of concern.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Iranian Groups Are Stepping up Their Game to Meddle with US Elections
2 Global Ad Association GARM Disbands 2 Days After Elon Musk’s X Sued Them 
3 Trump-Linked Memecoin RTR Dips 95% After Eric Trump Denies Token
4 OKX to Terminate Accounts Engaging with Tornado Cash Amid Growing Compliance Pressures
5 JPMorgan Stays Cautious On Bitcoin Amid Potential Price-Spike Catalysts

Latest News

Global Ad Association GARM Disbands 2 Days After X Sued Them 
News

Global Ad Association GARM Disbands 2 Days After Elon Musk’s X Sued Them 

Krishi Chowdhary
Trump-Linked Memecoin RTR Dips 95% After Eric Trump Denies Token
Crypto News

Trump-Linked Memecoin RTR Dips 95% After Eric Trump Denies Token

Rida Fatima

A Donald-Trump-themed memecoin Restore the Republic (RTR) crashed by 95% due to negative news that it has no links with Donald Trump. RTR’s price had rallied to $0.1490 following a...

OKX to Terminate Accounts Engaging with Tornado Cash Amid Growing Compliance Pressures
Crypto News

OKX to Terminate Accounts Engaging with Tornado Cash Amid Growing Compliance Pressures

Rida Fatima

As crypto advances, the pressure on cryptocurrency exchanges to tighten security against illicit activities and enhance compliance has doubled. Platforms like OKX must continually strengthen compliance and security measures to...

JPMorgan Stays Cautious On Bitcoin Amid Potential Price-Spike Catalysts
Crypto News

JPMorgan Stays Cautious On Bitcoin Amid Potential Price-Spike Catalysts

Rida Fatima
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Rises to New High; What Does This Signal Suggest?
Crypto News

Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Rises to New High; What Does This Signal Suggest?

Rida Fatima
Solana Price Forecast as SOL Drop to 20-Day MA - Will It Fall Below or Bounce Back?
Crypto News

Solana Price Forecast as SOL Drop to 20-Day MA – Will It Fall Below or Bounce Back?

Rida Fatima
MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor Continues To Expand His $1 Billion Bitcoin Holdings
Crypto News

MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor Continues To Expand His $1B Bitcoin Holdings

Yi Ping Bao

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.