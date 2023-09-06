Countries
Israel and Greece Are Working to Develop an AI Wildfire Detector
Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Greece is making plans with Israel to develop an AI wildfire detector leveraging the AI technology of Israel. Furthermore, Israel and Cyprus are discussing exporting natural gas in liquefied form to other countries.

Details on the Development of AI Wildfire Detector

The Greek prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, revealed the plans, stating it aims to prevent dangerous wildfires across the country. He further stated that Israel might join the European Union regarding civil protection projects to counter wildfires and enhance firefight endeavors.

His statement came after a meeting on infrastructure concepts with the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and the president of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, in Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus.

Note that Cyprus and Israel, alongside other countries, helped Greece combat wildfire in the past two months. These countries assisted Greece by sending firefighting crews and aircraft.

During the fire incident, about 20 people died, and Greece lost a greater portion of its forests. According to Mitsotakis, Greece is earnestly talking with the Israeli government about obtaining AI solutions for early alerts toward dangerous wildfires, with Greece serving as the testing ground.

Netanyahu confirmed what the Greece prime minister said that their discussion went well and firefighting techniques beyond deployment of firefighting crews and aircraft were considered.’ He pointed out that they look forward to developing AI wildfire detector systems to detect possible wildfire outbreaks early.

Other Things Discussed During the Meeting of the Cypriot, Greece, and Israeli Leaders

Aside from talks on how to battle wildfire incidents in Greece, the three leaders also discussed how to harness natural resources for the benefit of their countries. Recent discoveries show that there is natural gas in the Cypriot and Israeli water bodies of the Mediterranean Sea.

Netanyahu stated that an agreement on how Cyprus and Israel will harness and export the natural gas to international markets needs to be reached within three or six months. 

Furthermore, the Israeli and Cypriot governments also considered pipelines that can convey natural gas resources from offshore regions of their countries to the island nation in the East of the Mediterranean Sea.

The plan is to get the natural gas liquefied first in the island country of the east Mediterranean Sea (Cyprus) before exporting it to the foreign market.

According to Christodoulides, the leaders admitted that renewable energy and natural gas are the fundamental elements of cooperation within the region.

He noted that it is vital in the present energy insecurity and geopolitical development, especially in the Europe zone. Further, he highlighted that these energy sources will improve interconnectivity and diversification.

Furthermore, during the infrastructural concepts meeting held in Nicosia, Cyprus, the three leaders extended their interests to electricity.

They showed intense interest in an underwater electricity project, considering the possibility of an electricity cable with 1,250 miles’ length that could link the power grids of mainland Greece, Cyprus, and Israel.

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

