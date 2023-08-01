Ivacy VPN Wows Users with Unbeatable Pricing and Premium Features

Ivacy VPN gaining significant traction due to its security and reliability in today’s fiercely competitive VPN market. Its unwavering commitment to protecting users’ privacy, alongside global coverage and lightning-fast servers, make it worth considering.

Especially its ability to access Netflix catalogs from various countries at competitive prices is a huge plus.

With over 5,700 servers in 100+ server locations, it’s right up there with the industry’s best in terms of sheer reach.

A nifty 10 simultaneous connections make it more than enough for families and decent-sized groups. Priced at $1 per month on its longest plan, Ivacy is an absolute bargain.

Below you’ll find out why it continues to be one of the best VPN services for users looking for a budget-friendly, secure, fast, and unrestricted internet experience.

New VPN Plans from $1, with Cloud Hosting and Password Manager Included

Ivacy VPN balances affordability and coverage, and you’ll have the liberty to choose from several subscription plans. These include:

1-month subscription: $9.95/month

$9.95/month 1-year subscription: $3.99/month

$3.99/month 5-year subscription: $1.00/month (includes 2TB of cloud hosting and the Premium Password Manager app)

Is the App User-Firendly?

Ivacy VPN’s growing popularity can be attributed to its easy-to-use interface. The VPN, with its intuitive interface, enables users with limited technical knowledge to configure and use its service. Moreover, the VPN is compatible with various platforms like Mac OS, Windows, Android, and iOS.

Should you run into any problem, Ivacy’s rich catalog of help resources and 24/7 support will sort it out for you, and that too promptly.

Privacy and Security Continue to be the Top Priority

Ivacy VPN leaves no room for compromise when it comes to online security. The VPN uses advanced encryption features bundled with support for multiple protocols, including WireGuard and OpenVPN, to secure its users’ connections from unauthorized access and potential breaches.

An effective split tunneling allows you to decide which part of your internet traffic will route through the VPN and which can go through as usual traffic, available for ISPs to see.

Most importantly, Ivacy VPN maintains a strict no-logs policy. This further assures users that the service wouldn’t be recording their online activities. This warrants ultimate anonymity and online privacy for the users.

Why is IvacyVPN so Special?

Ivacy VPN offers an extensive array of features. This makes it one of the leading VPN service providers that assure online privacy. Here are some of the notable features and enhancements to look into:

Malware protection that ensures an extra layer of security for browsers

that ensures an extra layer of security for browsers Smart Connect Functionality that simplifies the user experience with automatic server selection

Functionality that simplifies the user experience with automatic server selection Unlimited bandwidth for seamless browsing and streaming without any capping on data use

for seamless browsing and streaming without any capping on data use Support for advanced protocols like IPsec and IKEv

AES 256-bit military-grade encryption to safeguard data

to safeguard data Peak speeds of 630Mbps surpass the likes of ExpressVPN, PIA, and Proton VPN

surpass the likes of ExpressVPN, PIA, and Proton VPN Extensive server network for global access with more than 5,700 servers in 100+ locations

Intuitive kill switch that instantly disconnects the internet if the VPN connection drops

that instantly disconnects the internet if the VPN connection drops Secure and private file sharing thanks to the P2P sharing feature, making an excellent VPN for torrenting

thanks to the P2P sharing feature, making an excellent VPN for torrenting Flexibility to connect up to 10 devices simultaneously — better than rivals ExpressVPN and NordVPN

— better than rivals ExpressVPN and NordVPN Optimal performance for Kodi users with the dedicated Kodi App

Ivacy Unblocks Netflix, Prime Video, and Other Streaming Services

Ivacy VPN is excellent on the streaming front as well. You can seamlessly access regionally blocked content, including websites and streaming platforms, from Netflix and Prime Video to BBC iPlayer and Hulu. It masks your real IP address to make it look like you’re in a different place than your real location, allowing you to deceive streaming sites into granting you access to their libraries.

Robust Password Manager for Free

Ivacy goes beyond just being a VPN and offers a complete security package with valuable and free add-ons, such as its robust password manager. It’s capable of generating and storing secure, unique, and strong passwords for each account.

The Ivacy password manager goes a long way in helping users mitigate online risk. It also weeds out the chances of using weak or repeated passwords. Here are some features of this password manager that makes Ivacy VPN stand apart.

Automatic form fill-ups

Synchronizing multiple devices

Security alerts in case of potential breaches

MFA for better security

Importing and exporting passwords for seamless integration

Ivacy VPN is Grabbing the Limelight

Ivacy VPN is everything you’d want it to be — cheap, secure, and fast. With its extensive array of features, superb streaming support, and commitment to user privacy, it’s definitely grabbing the limelight and is pushing for excellence and parity with industry leaders like ExpressVPN and NordVPN.

Enjoy maximum digital security and break free from geographic restrictions with Ivacy VPN!