Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Japan Entertains More Taiwan Chip Companies as China Decoupling Grows
News

Japan Entertains More Taiwan Chip Companies as China Decoupling Grows

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

A recent report by Reuters suggests that Japan’s continuous push to revive its semiconductor industry has increased the expansion of more Taiwanese chip companies on its shores. 

These companies are interested in supporting a new TSMC plant and aiming to benefit from the promising outlook of the Japanese sector. 

This rise in activity occurs when the global chip industry is recording massive shifts in operational priorities due to the USA’s restrictions on China’s semiconductors.

Taiwan Expands Chip Operations

One notable participant in this trend is Alchip Technologies, a fabless chipmaker specializing in application-specific integrated chips (ASICs). As of 2022, most of its research and development engineers were based in China.

But it has started moving some roles overseas, with more concentration in Japan.

While Alchip is actively hiring in Japan, North America, and Taiwan, specific details about personnel matters remain undisclosed. As reported by Reuters, the general manager of Alchip Japan, Hiroyuki Furuzono, expressed optimism about the semiconductor market’s growth in Japan.

He emphasized their focus on ASIC opportunities and engagement in several promising projects. Reuters count indicates nine Taiwanese chip firms have established or expanded operations in Japan over the past two years.

For instance, chip design company eMemory Technology opened an office in Yokohama two years ago, hiring employees from Japanese conglomerates. This strategic move has facilitated increased communication with customers and a booming business.

According to Michael Ho, President of eMemory, establishing their office in Yokohama has resulted in more frequent and effective customer communication. These individuals have already expressed their willingness to communicate in Japanese with their local team.

Additionally, sources familiar with the matter revealed that more Taiwanese chip sector firms are considering expanding their presence or entering the Japanese market for the first time. The favorable exchange rate reportedly facilitates the decision-making process, with a weak yen making such strategic moves more appealing.

Significant Support from Tech Firms

This weekend marks the beginning of TSMC’s inaugural plant in Kyushu, the southern island known for its chipmaking prominenceIn contrast to the challenges faced in constructing TSMC’s Arizona facility, the company has unveiled plans for a second fabrication plant in Japan.

This now amounts to a total investment exceeding $20 billion. According to Reuters, TSMC perceives Japan as an ideal fit because of its dynamic work culture and a government characterized by easy collaboration and generous support.

Beyond TSMC, other players like the Japanese government-backed chip foundry venture Rapidus and Taiwan’s Powerchip are also making significant strides in the country

Additionally, TSMC-backed Global Unichip Corp (GUC), a fabless ASIC designer, is also drawn to Japan by its engineering talent and business prospects.

Furthermore, crucial TSMC partners like Materials Analysis Technology (MA-tek) and Finesse Technology have expanded their presence in Japan. While MA-tek formed a new lab in Kyushu, Finesse Technology has begun its factory, which is currently under construction.

Notably, the trend of Taiwanese firms expanding in Japan is expected to persist, driven by the ongoing decoupling dynamics. However, Takamoto Suzuki, the head of China’s economic research for Marubeni, cautioned that Japan might face challenges in meeting the demand. 

This is mainly due to a potential shortage of young talent in the science industry.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Top Crypto Gainers on 26 February – MNT and FLR
2 Cyberattack on MicroStrategy’s X Account Results in Investors Losing Over $440K
3 Dish Network Reaches Settlement Deal in Lawsuit Against iFit
4 Japan Entertains More Taiwan Chip Companies as China Decoupling Grows
5 Chatbot’s Mistake Costs Air Canada Hundreds Of Dollars In Compensation

Latest News

Top Crypto Gainers on 26 February - MNT and FLR
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on 26 February – MNT and FLR

Nick Dunn
MicroStrategy X Cyberattack Results in Investors Losing Over $440K
Crypto News

Cyberattack on MicroStrategy’s X Account Results in Investors Losing Over $440K

Damien Fisher

A recent X account hack cost MicroStrategy investors over $440,000 in a crypto scam. The hackers compromised the company’s official account and posted fake instructions for a “MicroStrategy Money Trust” giveaway. ...

Dish Network
Streaming News & Events

Dish Network Reaches Settlement Deal in Lawsuit Against iFit

Mark Cop

Dish Network has secured an agreement deal with NordicTrack exercise equipment maker known as iFit. The lawsuit filed by Dish Network accused iFit of misusing its video streaming technology. iFit...

AI Chatbot Costs Air Canada Hundreds Of Dollars In Compensation
News

Chatbot’s Mistake Costs Air Canada Hundreds Of Dollars In Compensation

Krishi Chowdhary
Leaked Data Shows China Cyber Firm Hacked Govt Agencies
News

Leaked Data Shows China Cyber Firm Allegedly Hacked Govt Agencies, Businesses, Organizations

Krishi Chowdhary
“Gmail Is Shutting Down” — Google Shuts Down Rumors
News

“Gmail Is Shutting Down” — Google Shuts Down Rumors 

Krishi Chowdhary
Google CEO Sundar Pichai Says That AI Can Help Against Cybercrime
News

Google CEO Sundar Pichai Says That AI Can Help Against Cybercrime

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.