Joe Biden Green Lights Controversial Bill Strengthening Surveillance Power of U.S. Agencies
Joe Biden Green Lights Controversial Bill Strengthening Surveillance Power of U.S. Agencies

Rida Fatima
Updated:
United States President Joe Biden recently gave the green light to a controversial bill that strengthens the spying power of various U.S. government agencies. 

This move has raised concerns amongst American citizens who believe it could violate their privacy rights. 

U.S. President Joe Biden Approves FISA Expansion

The United States Senate passed the bill on April 20 with a vote of 60–34 favoring the reauthorization legislation. This result modifies and extends Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) for an additional two years.

Supporters of the legislation believe it is necessary to strengthen counterterrorism efforts and protect national security. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stressed the importance of maintaining FISA, highlighting the risks to national security if it expires.

According to him, using FISA in preventing terrorist activities, combating drug trafficking, and addressing violent extremism is necessary. 

While Schumer and many senate members support the bill, its critics argue that its renewal and amendments would significantly expand surveillance capabilities.

This means that agencies like the National Security Agency (NSA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) will have more authority to spy.

Possible Implications of the Bill

Elizabeth Goitein, the co-director of the Liberty and National Security Program at the Brennan Center for Justice, is among the critics. Goitein accused the members who voted for it of betraying American civil liberties, calling it a “shameful moment” in Congressional history.

According to Goitein, the bill effectively gives the NSA extensive access to the communication equipment of several U.S. businesses, organizations, and individuals.

She warned that any future president could abuse this provision to spy on political adversaries, journalists, or anyone deemed an ideological opponent. Also, critics like NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden have condemned the reauthorization of FISA section 702. 

He argued that it represents a significant loss for American civil liberties and goes against the principles of the Constitution. Senator Ron Wyden echoed these sentiments, describing the bill as one of history’s most alarming expansions of government surveillance authority.

Previously, U.S. agencies like the NSA could compel internet service providers like Google and Verizon to surrender sensitive data related to their targets. With President Biden’s signature on the bill, the government’s surveillance powers are set to expand even further.

A comprehensive collection of companies and individuals providing internet services will be obligated to assist in surveillance activities beyond previously allowed.

Meanwhile, despite facing resistance from privacy-conscious members of both major political parties, the bill managed to survive the House of Representatives on April 13. 

Also, an attempt to amend the bill to require warrants for all internet-based surveillance was narrowly defeated.

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

