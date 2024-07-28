Countries
JPMorgan Chase Unveils an In-house AI-Powered Tool for Research Analysts
JPMorgan Chase Unveils an In-house AI-Powered Tool for Research Analysts

Rida Fatima
Updated:
The American multinational finance company JPMorgan Chase has launched an AI-powered tool like the ChatGPT. This tool is meant to aid its researchers in increasing productivity.

This JPMorgan AI product will perform typical research tasks and help streamline company work processes.

Will Generative AI Overtake JPMorgan Research Analysts?

JPMorgan Chase has given its asset and wealth management division employees access to LLM Suite, a new AI tool. The new tool was mainly developed to boost their writing, generate ideas, and help them summarize documents.

Mary Erdoes, CEO of the asset and wealth management line, signed the internal memo announcing the new tool’s introduction. Teresa Heitsenrether, the Chief data and analytics officer, and Mike Urciuoli, the Managing Director, co-signed the memo.

According to a report by the Financial Times, which viewed the memo, employees are urged to see LLM Suite as a research analyst who provides information and advice on topics, not as a replacement.

The report also mentioned that the tool is like ChatGPT and can work alongside internal systems. It can handle sensitive financial information, which in turn boosts general productivity.

Notably, the banking giant released the LLM Suite at the beginning of 2024. At that time, it allowed only 15% (50,000) of its employees to access the tool.

Meanwhile, JP Morgan Chase has not made any official announcement regarding the launching of this new AI-powered tool. In 2023, JPMorgan Chase developed an AI tool to help it analyze the United States Federal Reserve statements. 

A Bloomberg report says this was done to determine whether trading signals could be detected in the speeches and statements. With the tool, analysts could observe policy shifts and generate signals for trading.

Institutional Traders Exhibit Great Support for AI Technology

According to a recent survey that JPMorgan carried out on 4010 institutional traders, 61% of the respondents consider AI highly impactful in the future of trading.

Artificial Intelligence has enhanced the way trading decisions are made. Therefore, traders no longer rely primarily on their knowledge and research; instead, they use algorithms.

These machine-learning algorithms help users in performing automated trades with effective data-driven decisions. Most financial participants in 65 countries believe machine learning will rise and become impactful in three years.

Previously, traders used intuition and manual methods to analyze stocks for their trading decisions. Some performed fundamental analysis, which is about evaluating a company’s value by checking its financial records.

Other traders use technical analysis, which relies on studying patterns and trends shown by past price data. However, recently, AI has made it possible to analyze large amounts of financial data.

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

