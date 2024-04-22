Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home LastPass Users Hit by Major Phishing Scam: Master Passwords Breached
News

LastPass Users Hit by Major Phishing Scam: Master Passwords Breached

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • LastPass users have been struck by a major phishing scam. Many of them received fake phone calls from hackers pretending to be LastPass employees
  • The callers then sent them a phishing email that led the users to a fake LastPass website where their master password was stolen
  • LastPass has already taken down the fake website and is working on disrupting the entire operation

LastPass Users Hit By A Major Phishing Scam

LastPass, a popular password manager, has been hit by a massive phishing scam where hackers have been tricking users into sharing their passwords by impersonating LastPass employees.

The new phishing campaign was first identified by cybersecurity firm Lookout which found that hackers were using the CryptoChameleon phishing kit in their latest attack.

This phishing kit is quite popular amongst cyber criminals and has already been used in a few crypto attacks. A joint international cooperation recently nabbed LabHost – a platform that sold similar kits to cyber criminals.

One of LabHost’s main services was to help hackers create a fake website that looked just like the legitimate one so that users could be tricked into entering their login credentials. That’s exactly what happened in this scenario with LastPass.

As LastPass mentioned in its official blog, it found a parked domain (help-lastpass[.]com) and immediately started monitoring it in case the site went live. As it happened, the site did go live and started attacking LastPass users. The company then immediately worked with its vendors and took it down.

💡Important Note: We at TechReport value our readers’ privacy, which is why we’ve removed LastPass from our list of the best password managers, at least from the time being until the company makes amendments.

How the Attackers Affected LastPass Users?

The majority of LastPass customers who were affected by this attack were hit by a scam call. This is how it all went down:

  • They got a call from an “888” number that informed them that their LastPass account had been accessed from a different device. They could press “1” to allow access or “2” to block it.
  • In case the user chose “2” which was usually the case, they would receive a call from someone (typically with an American accent) in order to proceed. The caller posed as a customer representative from LastPass.
  • The second caller then sends them an email saying they can use it to reset their account access. This email directed them to the “help-lastpass[.]com” fake site where the victim was tricked into sharing their master password.
  • Once the master password is shared, the hacker changes all of the settings, takes control of the account, and locks out the original account owner.

What Is LastPass Doing to Handle the Issue?

As mentioned, LastPass has already taken down the fake website. However, since the initial phishing kit still retains the LastPass branding, the password manager has asked to report all calls, emails, and texts that come in its name to [email protected].

The company also clarified that no LastPass employee will ever ask users for their master password. So, if you get a call from someone requesting your master password, immediately report it to the above-mentioned email address.

As an extra layer of protection:

  • Always be cautious of shady emails and calls
  • Don’t click on unknown links
  • Don’t download files from unknown users
  • Don’t share confidential details with random callers
  • Turning on two-factor authentication will also help

Apart from that, LastPass has pledged to continue working until it can restore a safe environment for its users.

Second Attack on LastPass This Month

In a separate attack earlier this month, an employee from LastPass received a series of texts, calls, and a voicemail featuring a deepfake of LastPass CEO’s voice.

Posing as CEO Karim Toubba, the hackers tried to reach the employee on WhatsApp. However, it’s not the usual communication channel for the company. Plus, there were a few other signs, such as fake urgency, that made the employee suspicious.

So, the employee ignored those texts and reported the incident to the company’s internal security team who then took care of the issue.

Following this, LastPass shared the details of this incident, along with some other examples to raise awareness about the use of deepfake in scams.

Unfortunately for LastPass, it has quite a history of breaches. Other than the two I’ve mentioned above, an unauthorized party gained access to a third-party cloud storage service and obtained customer information from LastPass. The incident took place just over a year ago, in December 2022.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Dutch Government to Stop Using Facebook Pages over Privacy Concerns
2 LastPass Users Hit by Major Phishing Scam: Master Passwords Breached
3 Top 20 Highest-Paid Soccer Players 2023–2024
4 80+ Striking Business Reputation Management Statistics (2024)
5 45+ Key Twitch Statistics 2024 (Every Fact You Need to Know)

Latest News

Dutch Government to Stop Using Facebook Pages over Privacy Concerns
News

Dutch Government to Stop Using Facebook Pages over Privacy Concerns

Krishi Chowdhary
Top 20 highest-paid soccer players 2023/24
Statistics

Top 20 Highest-Paid Soccer Players 2023–2024

Kate Sukhanova

Soccer, also known as football outside North America, is a global phenomenon beloved by billions, and these 20 highest-paid soccer players are a big reason why. Their skills and dedication,...

Striking Business Reputation Management Statistics (2024)
Statistics

80+ Striking Business Reputation Management Statistics (2024)

Jeff Beckman

The era when people read posters and bills is disappearing. Many people now check out online reviews before buying. Building a positive online reputation in our digital age cannot be...

General Twitch Statistics
Statistics

45+ Key Twitch Statistics 2024 (Every Fact You Need to Know)

Susan Laborde
Tesla To Recall 3,878 Cybertrucks Over Unintentional Acceleration
News

Tesla Decides to Recall 3,878 Cybertrucks over Concerns about Unintentional Acceleration

Krishi Chowdhary
XRPL Targets A Deflationary Model With the New AMM Feature Burning XRP Tokens
Crypto News

XRPL Targets A Deflationary Model With the New AMM Feature Burning XRP Tokens

Rida Fatima
AI
News

The Netherlands Pledges Over $200 Million Towards Responsible AI Innovation

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.