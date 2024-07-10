Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Lawyers Who Fought Against Musk’s Pay Seek $7 Billion Tesla Stocks
News

Lawyers Who Fought Against Musk’s Pay Seek $7 Billion Tesla Stocks

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • Earlier this year, a Judge from the US state of Delaware overturned a pay deal that awarded Musk with $55.8bn for his work in Tesla.
  • Now, the lawyers who won the case are now back in court, demanding the fee for their service. But the problem is, they want a huge slice – $7 billion worth of Tesla stocks to be precise.
  • The request has been heavily criticized with some saying they deserve no fee at all while others saying they deserve a reasonable hourly fee.

Lawyers Who Fought Against Musk’s Pay Seek $7B Tesla Stocks

The lawyers who got Elon Musk’s massive pay package voided earlier this year are now in court once again, but this time they are asking for a massive fee for helping out a Tesla stockholder.

Sounds confusing right? Let’s rewind a little and start from the beginning.

Elon Musk was given a $55.8bn (£44bn) pay deal from Tesla – the electric car company where he serves as the CEO.

However, one of the shareholders, Richard Tornetta (who owns only 9 Tesla shares) thought that he was being overpaid and appealed against it. As a result, Judge Kathaleen McCormick of the US state of Delaware canceled the deal.

She said that the deal was “unfathomable” and the directors who negotiated the package were so struck by Musk’s “superstar appeal” that they did not think it through.

This is not an exaggeration. Musk’s package was literally one of the biggest ever in the US corporate history. So much so that it was one of the factors that helped him be among the richest men in the world.

What Do the Lawyers Want?

Now that the case is over, the lawyers are here for their own share and they want a big one. They are asking their payment to be made in the form of Tesla stocks worth $7 billion at current trading prices.

The request has been made to Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, who even after a full day of expert-witness testimony and arguments by attorneys, doesn’t seem likely to approve the request.

The current record for the highest legal fees dates back to 2008, in a case related to the collapse of Enron. The lawyers involved in the case were awarded $688 million which is nothing compared to this outrageous $7 billion request.

What Do the Lawyers Have to Say About Their Request?

The lawyers are still convinced that their request is justified. They also argue that their request is well within the provisions of Delaware law. Traditionally, attorneys are entitled to a 33% fee recovery whereas their request is just 11% of the additional value they created by getting Musk’s package rescinded.

‘We did battle with the very best. Litigation against Tesla is never easy. There are companies who play by the rules every day, and then there are companies like Tesla.’ – Attorney Greg Varallo

On the other hand, the opposers of this fee request said that the attorneys deserve no fee at all. Their actions did not benefit the company in any way, if anything, they did a lot of damage.

Others argue that whatever fee is granted to the attorneys should be purely based on the number of hours they worked and a reasonable hourly rate for the same should be decided.

The lawyers have acknowledged all the criticisms and offered an alternative. They are ready to take $1.44 billion in cash which equals an hourly fee of about $74,000. To give you a better understanding of the difference, their current fee requests amount to an hourly rate of about $288,000.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Scammers Are Now Targeting Previous Scam Victims Under the Pretense of Helping Them
2 Lawyers Who Fought Against Musk’s Pay Seek $7 Billion Tesla Stocks
3 Paxful Co-founder to Serve a Five-Year Jail Term After Admitting AML Failure
4 Trump’s Republican Party Seeks to Support Crypto Innovation
5 Crypto Attacks Hit Almost $1.4B in 2024 With Increased Target on CEXs – Report

Latest News

Scammers Target Previous Scam Victims Under The Guise of Help
News

Scammers Are Now Targeting Previous Scam Victims Under the Pretense of Helping Them

Krishi Chowdhary
Paxful Co-founder to Serve a Five-Year Jail Term After Admitting AML Failure
Crypto News

Paxful Co-founder to Serve a Five-Year Jail Term After Admitting AML Failure

Rida Fatima

Artur Schaback, co-founder and former tech chief of crypto exchange Paxful, might be jailed for five years for Anti-Money Laundering violations. On Monday, July 8, Schaback pleaded guilty to failing...

Trump's Republican Party Seeks to Support Crypto Innovation
Crypto News

Trump’s Republican Party Seeks to Support Crypto Innovation

Rida Fatima

In a policy shift, the Republican Party, led by former President Donald Trump, has formally adopted a platform supporting crypto innovation. The Republican National Committee announced this move on Monday....

Crypto Attacks Hit Almost $1.4B in 2024 With Increased Target on CEXs – Report
Crypto News

Crypto Attacks Hit Almost $1.4B in 2024 With Increased Target on CEXs – Report

Rida Fatima
Bitcoin ETFs Investors Enter Accumulation Phase, Daily Inflows Hit $295 Million
Crypto News

Bitcoin ETFs Investors Enter Accumulation Phase, Daily Inflows Hit $295 Million

Rida Fatima
VanEck, 21Shares’ Interest in Solana ETF Captured in Cboe Filing
Crypto News

VanEck, 21Shares’ Interest in Solana ETF Captured in Cboe Filing

Rida Fatima
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Will DOGE Price Break its Trendline and Hit $0.175?
Crypto News

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Will DOGE Price Break its Trendline and Hit $0.175?

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.