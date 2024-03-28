Lenovo Plans to Introduce a New Generation of AI PCs with Native AI Features

- Lenovo is working on creating native AI features for its laptops that will work alongside Microsoft CoPilot
- A few AI PCs have already been launched at the Innovate event in Bangkok including newer versions of Lenovo Yoga, Lenovo Legion, and Lenovo LOQ
Lenovo has decided to step up its personal computers by adding native AI features to them. Currently, the only AI features that a PC can have are the ones offered by Microsoft CoPilot.
Launched in 2023 as a replacement for Microsoft Cortana, Copilot is an AI chatbot that works a lot like ChatGPT. You can use it to generate content, search for information, and create summaries.
However, what Lenovo is trying to do is add more AI features on top of what CoPilot offers. With dual AI efforts from Lenovo and Microsoft, the upcoming PCs in the line will be more power-packed and superior to their counterparts.
Read more about how Lenovo ventured into the Android PC market with Think Centre M70a.
Lenovo’s Definition of AI PCs
Since most of the project is still under discussion, Yu refused to reveal what exactly they are planning to add and how they’ll make the new PCs different.
However, he did share Lenovo’s unique definition of AI PCs which is different from what most industry leaders believe. Perhaps this is what would make them stand out? There’s a huge debate in the industry about what exactly an “AI PC” is.
TOPs stands for Tera Operations per Second and it’s a metric used to measure how many computing tasks one AI chip can handle in a second.
In reality, there’s no current laptop model that meets these requirements. The only hope is that Intel’s Lunar Lake platform and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite platform (both of which are expected to be released later this year) will be the first ones to hit these requirements.
With Lenovo, things are much simpler. For them, it isn’t about the software, hardware, or the TOPS. It’s about what the user gets at the end of the day and how they can improve their experience.
- If the GPU isn’t inside, it’s essentially an AI PC that can be used for creative tasks, and
- If the laptop has a high-end graphics card, then it’s a Pro AI PC.
Lenovo’s Latest Line of AI PCs
The new genAI-powered PCs have a long way to go. However, Lenovo didn’t plan on waiting that long to enter the AI PC market.
At its Innovate event in Bangkok, the company introduced a new generation of its flagship laptops built on their existing AI model.
- Lenovo Yoga
- Lenovo Legion
- Lenovo LOQ
For example, the latest Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 and Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i laptops will both feature the Lenovo AI engine and Lenovo LA AI core chips.
Together, this technology will use machine learning to boost your system’s performance. These laptops will also have the Lenovo Creator Zone – an AI-based, privacy-focused software that can turn sketches into visuals.
In addition to the premium options, Lenovo also launched some affordable alternatives like the 14-inch Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i and Yoga Pro 7.
With AI now reshaping how we’ve so far known and interacted with computing hardware, we have an interesting decade of tech innovation ahead.
Question & Answers (0)