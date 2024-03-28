Lenovo Plans to Introduce a New Generation of AI PCs with Native AI Features

Lenovo is working on creating native AI features for its laptops that will work alongside Microsoft CoPilot

A few AI PCs have already been launched at the Innovate event in Bangkok including newer versions of Lenovo Yoga, Lenovo Legion, and Lenovo LOQ

Lenovo has decided to step up its personal computers by adding native AI features to them. Currently, the only AI features that a PC can have are the ones offered by Microsoft CoPilot.

Launched in 2023 as a replacement for Microsoft Cortana, Copilot is an AI chatbot that works a lot like ChatGPT. You can use it to generate content, search for information, and create summaries.

Microsoft has also launched a dedicated Copilpot key in its Windows 11 keyboards – the first major update in 30 years.

However, what Lenovo is trying to do is add more AI features on top of what CoPilot offers. With dual AI efforts from Lenovo and Microsoft, the upcoming PCs in the line will be more power-packed and superior to their counterparts.

A lot more things will come out that make us different compared to our competitors. While they are still using the standard Copilot, we will have something very different on top of that. Leon Yu, Consumer Business Lead at Lenovo Asia Pacific

Lenovo’s Definition of AI PCs

Since most of the project is still under discussion, Yu refused to reveal what exactly they are planning to add and how they’ll make the new PCs different.

However, he did share Lenovo’s unique definition of AI PCs which is different from what most industry leaders believe. Perhaps this is what would make them stand out? There’s a huge debate in the industry about what exactly an “AI PC” is.

Companies like Microsoft have strict standards for a PC to qualify as an AI PC. For example, they need to have at least 16GB of DRAM and a neural processing unit (NPU) with 40 TOPS or more.

TOPs stands for Tera Operations per Second and it’s a metric used to measure how many computing tasks one AI chip can handle in a second.

In reality, there’s no current laptop model that meets these requirements. The only hope is that Intel’s Lunar Lake platform and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite platform (both of which are expected to be released later this year) will be the first ones to hit these requirements.

With Lenovo, things are much simpler. For them, it isn’t about the software, hardware, or the TOPS. It’s about what the user gets at the end of the day and how they can improve their experience. If the GPU isn’t inside, it’s essentially an AI PC that can be used for creative tasks, and

If the laptop has a high-end graphics card, then it’s a Pro AI PC.

Lenovo’s Latest Line of AI PCs

The new genAI-powered PCs have a long way to go. However, Lenovo didn’t plan on waiting that long to enter the AI PC market.

At its Innovate event in Bangkok, the company introduced a new generation of its flagship laptops built on their existing AI model.

Lenovo Yoga

Lenovo Yoga Lenovo Legion

Lenovo Legion Lenovo LOQ

For example, the latest Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 and Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i laptops will both feature the Lenovo AI engine and Lenovo LA AI core chips.

Together, this technology will use machine learning to boost your system’s performance. These laptops will also have the Lenovo Creator Zone – an AI-based, privacy-focused software that can turn sketches into visuals.

In addition to the premium options, Lenovo also launched some affordable alternatives like the 14-inch Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i and Yoga Pro 7.

These PCs run on advanced AI chips that offer better speed, and performance and come with Lenovo’s trademarked hypercooling technology that keeps your system’s temperature in check without the fans being too loud.

With AI now reshaping how we’ve so far known and interacted with computing hardware, we have an interesting decade of tech innovation ahead.