Lenovo Ventures Into The Android PC Market With ThinkCentre M70a
Lenovo Ventures Into The Android PC Market With ThinkCentre M70a

Lenovo Ventures into Android PC Market with ThinkCentre M70a

Lenovo, the renowned Chinese PC manufacturer, has decided to venture into the Android PC market. Lenovo is traditionally known for its dominance in the traditional PC segment.

ThinkCentre M70a from Lenovo is the first product to be developed following this partnership with Esper.

With its latest venture, the company is set to challenge the status quo by introducing the ThinkCentre M70a, an all-in-one desktop powered by Android. Lenovo has teamed up with Esper, a specialist in offering tailored Android and device management solutions.

Interestingly, this is an innovative desktop that features a 21-inch touchscreen display. It comes with a range of 12th-gen Intel Core processors, which start from Core i3 and extend up to the high-performance Core i9 processor.

Lenovo has fixed the prices for the ThinkCentre M70a range from $889 to more than $1250.

Johanny Payero, the Director of Global Advanced Solutions Marketing and Strategy at Lenovo, explained, “Dedicated devices are proliferating across several key industries”. He added that their customers trust Android for its reliability and versatility, and the company will aim to deliver the same experience on PCs too.

Lenovo’s Android PC Offering Opens up New Possibilities for Computing

The new Android PC from Lenovo opens up new possibilities in the world of computing. The potential of this device is limitless, with 16GB DDR4 RAM, a Core i9 processor, and a 512GB PCIe SSD.

Lenovo is optimistic about its Android-powered ThinkCentre M70a and hopes to find its first adopters in the healthcare, hospitality, and retail sectors.

Esper, the venture partner of Lenovo, markets its products through digital signage, point-of-sale systems, and kiosks. Marketing in these environments requires devices that can reliably boot into custom environments. Thus, the ThinkCentre M70a would be a suitable choice.

Lenovo’s ambition with its Android PC extends beyond the ThinkCentre M70a. The company continues to be a leader in the PC industry and is set to introduce the Android solutions of Esper to other form factors, too.

These include the small form factor ThinkCentre M70q that can be attached to the rear of monitors and the rugged and fanless edge client, the ThinkEdge SE30. Also, the ThinkCentre M90n-1 IoT will offer an Android option, making it suitable for different edge applications.

Android Continues To Gain An Enterprise Edge

Recent research indicates that Android devices constitute around 41% of enterprise fleets. This surpasses Linux, Apple’s iOS, and Windows in terms of share. Lenovo is banking on this data and is confident that its customers are likely to embrace Android on PCs.

This shift to Android PCs aligns with its broader strategy of Lenovo, which focuses on innovation and diversification.

Esper is also eyeing to migrate to the existing x86 hardware to Android, which would extend the durability of these devices.

Considering Android’s open-source roots, this move essentially signifies the growth of Linux on the desktop. Lenovo is consistently striving to strengthen this trend with its Android PC lineup.

