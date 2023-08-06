LetMeSpy Ceases Operations Following Major Cyber Attack

Poland-based spyware LetMeSpy has officially ceased operations following a significant data breach in June.

LetMeSpy has confirmed its “permanent shutdown” in an announcement on its website. The company also revealed that its servers were wiped out in the cyber attack. These servers contained a vast trove of data from thousands of target devices.

During the shutdown, the spyware maker blocked users from logging in or creating new accounts.

The breach involved unauthorized access to LetMeSpy’s database. The hacker responsible for the attack downloaded and deleted data from the website. This led to losing valuable information, rendering LetMeSpy’s app non-functional.

A Devastating Data Breach

LetMeSpy served as a covert Android phone monitoring tool. It was designed to remain concealed on a victim’s home screen, making it challenging to detect and remove.

Notably, LetMeSpy’s website claimed control over more than 236,000 devices before the breach.

Once installed on a targeted phone, typically by someone with knowledge of the phone’s passcode, LetMeSpy continuously monitors sensitive data, including messages, call logs, and real-time location information.

An analysis of a copied database by nonprofit transparency collective DDoSecrets uncovered alarming findings. It revealed that LetMeSpy had been used to pilfer data from over 13,000 compromised Android devices worldwide.

The data also exposed the spyware’s developers, pointing to a Krakow-based tech company called Radeal. However, the CEO, Rafal Lidwin, didn’t comment on the incident.

Not Only LetMeSpy

LetMeSpy joins the ranks of other spyware operations that have shut down in the past year. These shutdowns followed security incidents that exposed both victims’ data and the operators’ identities.

One such example is Spytrac, which boasted a database containing more than a million user records. Tech company Support King operated Spytrac and faced a ban from the surveillance industry in 2021.

The closure of LetMeSpy underscores the risks and consequences faced by spyware operators when their systems are compromised.

The ban resulted from its failure to secure stolen data from its previous spyware app, SpyFone. Following several media houses reporting on the matter, Spytrac and Support King ceased their operations.

With an increasing number of individuals seeking to protect their digital privacy and security, authorities are taking stricter measures. They are targeting spyware companies that compromise user data and violate privacy rights.

As LetMeSpy shuts down, industry experts advise users to remain vigilant about potential risks similar spy apps pose. They say that taking precautionary steps to secure personal information is essential.

Meanwhile, authorities continue to investigate the data breach and the extent of the damage caused to the thousands of victims impacted by the spyware’s invasive activities.