Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
LetMeSpy Ceases Operations Following Major Cyber Attack
News

LetMeSpy Ceases Operations Following Major Cyber Attack

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist
Updated:

LetMeSpy Ceases Operations Following Major Cyber Attack

Poland-based spyware LetMeSpy has officially ceased operations following a significant data breach in June.

LetMeSpy has confirmed its “permanent shutdown” in an announcement on its website. The company also revealed that its servers were wiped out in the cyber attack. These servers contained a vast trove of data from thousands of target devices.

During the shutdown, the spyware maker blocked users from logging in or creating new accounts.

The breach involved unauthorized access to LetMeSpy’s database. The hacker responsible for the attack downloaded and deleted data from the website. This led to losing valuable information, rendering LetMeSpy’s app non-functional.

A Devastating Data Breach

LetMeSpy served as a covert Android phone monitoring tool. It was designed to remain concealed on a victim’s home screen, making it challenging to detect and remove.

Notably, LetMeSpy’s website claimed control over more than 236,000 devices before the breach.

Once installed on a targeted phone, typically by someone with knowledge of the phone’s passcode, LetMeSpy continuously monitors sensitive data, including messages, call logs, and real-time location information.

An analysis of a copied database by nonprofit transparency collective DDoSecrets uncovered alarming findings. It revealed that LetMeSpy had been used to pilfer data from over 13,000 compromised Android devices worldwide.

The data also exposed the spyware’s developers, pointing to a Krakow-based tech company called Radeal. However, the CEO, Rafal Lidwin, didn’t comment on the incident.

Not Only LetMeSpy

LetMeSpy joins the ranks of other spyware operations that have shut down in the past year. These shutdowns followed security incidents that exposed both victims’ data and the operators’ identities.

One such example is Spytrac, which boasted a database containing more than a million user records. Tech company Support King operated Spytrac and faced a ban from the surveillance industry in 2021.

The closure of LetMeSpy underscores the risks and consequences faced by spyware operators when their systems are compromised.

The ban resulted from its failure to secure stolen data from its previous spyware app, SpyFone. Following several media houses reporting on the matter, Spytrac and Support King ceased their operations.

With an increasing number of individuals seeking to protect their digital privacy and security, authorities are taking stricter measures. They are targeting spyware companies that compromise user data and violate privacy rights.

As LetMeSpy shuts down, industry experts advise users to remain vigilant about potential risks similar spy apps pose. They say that taking precautionary steps to secure personal information is essential.

Meanwhile, authorities continue to investigate the data breach and the extent of the damage caused to the thousands of victims impacted by the spyware’s invasive activities.

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Agile Statistics: How Many Companies Use Agile in 2023?
2 LetMeSpy Ceases Operations Following Major Cyber Attack
3 30+ Diversity in High Tech Statistics [2023 Data]
4 Analysts Say That USDC and Stablecoins May Have a Problem with The U.S. Defense Bill
5 Apple Hints At a Lip-Reading Siri To Revamp Speech Recognition

Latest News

Agile Usage Statistics at A Glance
Statistics

Agile Statistics: How Many Companies Use Agile in 2023?

Jeff Beckman
Critical Diversity in High-tech Stats
Statistics

30+ Diversity in High Tech Statistics [2023 Data]

Susan Laborde

There’s no doubt technology has transformed society in so many ways. But while tech has made huge advancements, it still struggles with diversity and inclusion. Despite stated commitments to equality,...

USDC
Crypto News

Analysts Say That USDC and Stablecoins May Have a Problem with The U.S. Defense Bill

Damien Fisher

A prominent analyst has weighed in on the proposed U.S. Defense Bill amendment. According to the Berenberg analyst, if approved, the United States Defense Bill could create compliance issues for...

Apple Hints At a Lip-Reading Siri To Revamp Speech Recognition
News

Apple Hints At a Lip-Reading Siri To Revamp Speech Recognition

Krishi Chowdhary
XRP
Crypto News

Will XRP Surpass The $1 Resistance Post Bitstamp Listing?

Damien Fisher
Crypto
Crypto News

Robinhood’s Crypto Trading Revenue Plummets 18% in Q2 2023

Damien Fisher
Crypto
Crypto News

US Senators Urge Closure of Crypto Tax Gap – What’s Ahead For The Market?

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.