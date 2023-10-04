Countries
LinkedIn Unveils a String of New AI Features for Recruitment, Marketing and Sales, and Learning
LinkedIn Unveils a String of New AI Features for Recruitment, Marketing and Sales, and Learning

Krishi Chowdhary
LinkedIn Unveils a String of New AI Features

LinkedIn, on Tuesday, unveiled a slew of new AI tools for a variety of applications. The changes include a major revamp of LinkedIn’s Recruiter talent sourcing platform with new AI assistance features built into it.

The platform also introduced an all-new AI-powered tool for marketing campaigns and an AI-powered LinkedIn Learning coach.

Already sitting on a huge wealth of data, the Microsoft-owned professional networking platform can make good use of generative AI and other artificial intelligence technologies.

The platform is currently used by more than 950 million professionals. Besides work history and other information provided by the users, LinkedIn also captures large amounts of data for recruiters.

LinkedIn’s AI Features: What’s New?

Among the slew of AI tools and features now introduced by LinkedIn, Recruiter 2024 is the biggest development.

Meant to offer an AI-assisted recruiting experience, it leverages generative AI to help recruiters get more tailored candidate lists by coming up with better search strings. Using Recruiter 2024, recruiters can narrow down their search by using more conversational language.

The Inside Sales and B2B selling areas are receiving an AI boost, too, with features that will make it easier to find new customers.

The new LinkedIn Learning tool is essentially an AI-powered learning coach meant to work as a chatbot. In the initial stages, it will only offer advice and tips focused on soft skills.

The learning coach may recommend specific courses, but its primary purpose is to provide users with information and advice.

As a part of the AI revamp, LinkedIn also launched Accelerate, an entirely new AI tool designed to help marketers. Though its application will likely be limited for now, Accelerate will make it easier to run ad campaigns on LinkedIn.

More AI features are expected to roll out in April 2024. Overall, LinkedIn seems to be making an impressive headway when it comes to staying ahead of the curve.

LinkedIn’s Growing Focus On AI and Sudden AI Developments

Currently 21 years old, LinkedIn remains one of the top job-hunting and recruitment platforms. However, this also means that the company has to keep up with the latest advancements in the working world, including the latest AI developments.

Having pulled in $15 billion in revenues in 2022, LinkedIn has been working on several AI-based features to add to its portfolio, a LinkedIn spokesperson revealed.

However, it’s worth noting that this isn’t the company’s first time integrating the platform with AI tools. LinkedIn has always been a heavy user of AI technologies, though they haven’t drawn much attention until recently.

In March this year, LinkedIn rolled out a generative AI assistant to help users write messages to others on the platform or come up with recruitment ads. The platform had also been using advanced GPT models, including GPT-3.5 for job descriptions and GPT-4 for personalized profiles.

“In one way or another, AI powers everything at LinkedIn,” wrote LinkedIn’s former lead AI engineer, Deepak Agarwal, in 2018. From connection suggestions to insights on the actions and evolution of its users, LinkedIn leverages AI for a much wider range of applications than its users might realize.

However, it’s LinkedIn’s way of developing AI features that changed the most. In the past, the company built most of its own AI tools by itself.

Now, however, LinkedIn is leaning out and tapping into technologies from both Microsoft and OpenAI, which is now 49% owned by Microsoft.

Erran Berger, the VP of engineering at LinkedIn, said that the company will continue to evaluate whether to develop its own LLMs and other AI products but will rely on OpenAI and Microsoft for now.

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

