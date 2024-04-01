Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home MacOS Targeted by Malicious Ads Spreading Stealer Malware
News

MacOS Targeted by Malicious Ads Spreading Stealer Malware

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • A new cyber security report has uncovered two ongoing info-stealing attacks – Atomic Stealer and Meethub, on macOS users
  • Hackers are using malvertising techniques to steal macOS passwords and crypto wallet credentials of victims

MacOS Targeted By Malicious Ads Spreading Stealer Malware

A cyber security firm, Jamf Threat Labs, has published a report uncovering two ongoing cyber attacks targeting macOS users.

The modus operandi of both these attacks are quite different. However, the end goal is the same – to steal sensitive private information, including passwords of macOS users.

Most of these attackers have been targeting crypto traders in an attempt to get their hands on their crypto wallet ID passwords.

Those in the [crypto] industry should be hyper-aware that it’s often easy to find public information that they are asset holders or can easily be tied to a company that puts them in this industry.

Atomic Stealer 

When you search for “Arc browser “on the Google search engine, you’ll see some sponsored links that seem legitimate on the face. However, on clicking this, users are redirected to a malicious site which prompts them to download the Arc Browser, which in reality is the Atomic Stealer.

Quite interestingly, this malicious website cannot be reached directly. Only when you click on the sponsored link appearing in Google search, will you be able to access the website.

Once inside your system, the Atomic Sealer runs an AppleScript payload to steal sensitive information. You will see a dialogue box prompting you to enter your macOS password (which you shouldn’t).

Meethub

Meathub is another ongoing infostealer macOS attack. Jamf Threat Labs observed an attempted execution of an unsigned executable with a mismatched application name and executable name, which raised suspicions.

Hackers lead victims to this site on the pretext of job offers or interviews for a possible podcast.

Further investigation led the team to a website called meethub[.]gg.

As the name suggests, Meethub appears to be an application to hold voice and video calls. On clicking the “try for free“ button on the platform, macOS users are prompted to download a 51-megabyte unsigned pkg.

Here’s how Meethub stealer works:

  • Just like Atomic Stealer, this particular stealer also uses an AppleScript call to prompt users for macOS login passwords.
  • Once the user enters the password, the application copies the user’s keychain.
  • After the keychain is unlocked, the hacker uses an open-source chainbreaker tool to collect passwords. The chain breaker tool is bundled with the downloaded application itself.

Apart from passwords, the stealer is also capable of swiping into credit card details and credentials of installed crypto wallets, such as Ledger and Trezor.

Besides this, Moonlock Lab, MacPaw’s cybersecurity division, has discovered that hackers have been using harmless-looking DMG files to deliver stealer malware to MacOS through obscured AppleScript and bash payload. As discussed above, AppleScript is then used to prompt users to enter their sensitive passwords.

Read more: FBI seizes website used to sell malware as a remote access tool

The Rising Trend of Malvertising

The rising trend of malvertising is a cause of concern for security experts worldwide. Malvertising is a new cyber hacking technique where malicious actors inject codes into innocent-looking ads.

When users click these ads, they end up installing malware into their system, which can be anything from viruses and Trojans to spyware and info-stealers like Atomic Stealer.

  • A report by Cyber Security Ventures estimates the cost of malvertising may reach $10.5 trillion by the end of 2025.
  • From every 100 published ads, at least one contains malicious code.

With these alarming trends, it is high time users exercise caution when dealing with unsolicited links and ads.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Elon Musk’s Latest Venture: Launching a Cryptocurrency for Interplanetary Trade
2 MacOS Targeted by Malicious Ads Spreading Stealer Malware
3 60+ Key Nonprofit Statistics: Essential Insights for 2024
4 25+ Cold Calling Statistics 2024: Most Jaw-Dropping Revelations
5 Surging Streaming Rates Prompt US Consumer Concerns, Deloitte

Latest News

Crypto News

Elon Musk’s Latest Venture: Launching a Cryptocurrency for Interplanetary Trade

Lora Pance
Key Nonprofit Statistics for 2024
Statistics

60+ Key Nonprofit Statistics: Essential Insights for 2024

Susan Laborde

Nonprofits are organizations dedicated to creating positive environmental changes without making a dime. With over 1.5 million such organizations registered in the United States alone, they play a major societal...

Mind-boggling Cold Calling Statistics
Statistics

25+ Cold Calling Statistics 2024: Most Jaw-Dropping Revelations

Jeff Beckman

Cold calling involves salespeople soliciting prospects who initially do not know the products or services for patronage. This practice is one of the oldest and most common forms of telemarketing...

Streaming services
Streaming News & Events

Surging Streaming Rates Prompt US Consumer Concerns, Deloitte

Naveed Iqbal
Instagram’s Blend Will Create A Reels Feed For You & Your Friends
News

Instagram’s New Project “Blend” Will Create a Private Reels Feed for You & Your Friends

Krishi Chowdhary
AT&T Suffers Major Data Breach Compromising 73 Mn Users' Data
News

AT&T Suffers Another Major Data Breach Compromising the Data of 73 Million Users

Krishi Chowdhary
Meta
Streaming News & Events

Meta Quits Streaming And Gives Access to FB DMs to Please Netflix

Naveed Iqbal

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.