Maintaining Data Security Amidst Rising Concerns of Cyberattacks

In the wake of recent incidents compromising data security, it’s natural to wonder how safe your data is online. Many individuals are raising questions about the safety and privacy of their personal data.

Reports of cyberattacks on public organizations and accidental leaks of sensitive information have become common. No wonder why concerns regarding online data security have come to the forefront.

On Tuesday, the United Kingdom’s elections watchdog disclosed a “complex cyber-attack” to which it fell victim.

This potentially affected a significant number of voters. Besides, reports also surfaced about the unintentional release of personal details of police officers operating in Northern Ireland. These incidents speak a ton about the vulnerability of online data in the digital landscape today.

How Safe Is Your Data from Cyberattacks?

In the broader context, it appears that personal data stored on electoral registers, such as names and addresses, doesn’t pose a direct threat to individuals.

The Electoral Commission has apologized to the affected individuals, adding that the data on the website is “limited, and much of it is already in the public domain”. It also added,

According to the risk assessment used by the Information Commissioner’s Office [the data regulator] to assess the harm of data breaches, the personal data held on electoral registers, typically name and address, does not in itself present a high risk to individuals. The Electoral Commission

Cybercriminals tend to target more prominent figures in elaborate schemes. However, online criminals may combine this information with other bits of information about individuals, including the information they share on social media. Although, it takes plenty of time for cybercriminals to target their victims using this approach.

In case you are worried about data breaches and the security of your online information, you can check out websites that would inform you whether your email was part of a known data breach.

There’s a free online service that the Electoral Commission recommends called ‘Have I Been Pwned (sic)’ where you can check this out.

Preventive Measures To Keep Your Online Data Safe

To bolster your online data security, make sure to use separate passwords for different accounts and use a reliable password manager. This way, you can reduce the impact of a potential hack, and a single service would be exposed to limited unauthorized access.

If you suspect your account password to be compromised, make sure to change it instantly.

It’s imperative to exercise caution while responding to emails that recommend making changes to your password. This could be a phishing attempt, so it’s wise to visit the website directly.

Barclays recently released a report from its research emphasizing the significance of remaining vigilant in the digital world. Currently, online criminals execute around 87% of their scams on tech platforms such as online marketplaces, tech platforms, and social media apps.

With the frequency of these scams increasing, it pays to behave responsibly online to prevent such crimes.

The regulatory and legislative frameworks in these tech platforms are not as rigid as banks. Therefore, individuals need to cultivate greater responsibility to remain safe online. It’s imperative for internet users to adhere to strict cybersecurity practices to enhance online safety.

For instance, experts recommend using distinct passwords for each platform, strong passwords, and exercising caution when you access unfamiliar websites. Also, refrain from responding to emails from unknown senders. A defensive stance for cybersecurity can secure your personal data and financial well-being.