Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Malaysia Becomes Major Hub for Chinese Companies’ High-End Chips: Report
News

Malaysia Becomes Major Hub for Chinese Companies’ High-End Chips: Report

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Malaysian companies are rapidly becoming the priority spot for many Chinese semiconductor design firms, as revealed in a Reuters reportThis is a crucial step that will help Chinese firms escape the growing concerns about possible United States sanctions on China’s chip industry.

Sources reveal that these Chinese companies are specifically seeking Malaysian chip packaging firms to assemble graphics processing units (GPUs), a move aimed at diversifying assembly operations and mitigating risks.

Chinese Semiconductor Firms Switch Focus to Malaysia

According to the report by Reuters, the requests focus solely on assembly, avoiding any violation of U.S. restrictions and excluding the fabrication of chip wafers.

Some contracts have already been finalized, though the names of the involved companies remain hidden due to confidentiality agreements.

The suspicions of escalating U.S. restrictions on high-end GPUs have prompted Chinese semiconductor design firms to explore options beyond domestic sources for advanced packaging services.

These suspected restrictions are mainly driven by concerns over China’s access to technology with applications in artificial intelligence, supercomputing, and military uses.

Notably, the appeal of Malaysia, a significant player in the semiconductor supply chain, stems from its perceived diplomatic rapport with China, cost-effectiveness, skilled workforce, and advanced equipment.

A prominent Malaysian chip packaging company, Unisem, is a testimony to this fact.

The same has witnessed increased business from Chinese clients, emphasizing the necessity for additional supply sources outside China amid trade sanctions and supply chain challenges.

Despite potential concerns about provoking U.S. objections, industry players like Unisem maintain the legitimacy and compliance of their business dealings, underlining the difficulty of navigating global trade dynamics.

The move toward Malaysia is not aimed at just Chinese companies, as the country aims to better its share in the global assembly, semiconductor packaging, and testing market, with several major chip players announcing plans for expansion in the region.

As geopolitical uncertainties between the U.S. and China persist, other nations, including Vietnam and India, are also positioning themselves to attract clients looking to minimize geopolitical risks in chip manufacturing services.

Malaysia’s Position in the Semiconductor Sector

Over the past half-century, Malaysia has strategically positioned itself as a crucial player in the worldwide semiconductor supply chain. Currently meeting approximately 13% of the global demand for packaging and testing, Malaysia has cultivated a robust local semiconductor industry and ecosystem.

Recent years have witnessed substantial investments in the country. For instance, a leading semiconductor producer globally and a pioneer in Malaysia’s semiconductor sector, Intel Corp, unveiled plans in 2021 to inject 30 billion ringgit (US$6.8 billion) over a decade to expand its chip packaging and testing operations.

But despite these strides, concerns linger about whether Malaysia is adjusting its share of the semiconductor market, especially with the rising competition posed by countries like Vietnam. 

President and CEO of BowerGroupAsia (BGA), Ernest Bower, responding to these concerns, emphasized the need for Malaysia to capitalize on its strengths, urging the country to assert dominance in the back end, foster innovation, and guard against potential competitors.

This sentiment resonates within Malaysia’s industry, with key players recognizing the necessity to enhance the nation’s packaging and testing capabilities. Noteworthy initiatives include investments by companies such as TF-AMD alongside Intel.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Malaysia Becomes Major Hub for Chinese Companies’ High-End Chips: Report
2 Amazon Workers in Spain Plan Three-Day Strike Over Wages Ahead of Epiphany
3 How Many People Work from Home in 2023? (Statistics)
4 Meta Launches Next-Gen AI-Integrated Smart Glasses, Ignites Privacy Storm
5 Japanese Scientists Pioneer Breakthrough in Brain Decoding Technology

Latest News

Amazon Workers in Spain Plan Three-Day Strike Over Wages Ahead of Epiphany
News

Amazon Workers in Spain Plan Three-Day Strike Over Wages Ahead of Epiphany

Damien Fisher
Key Work from Home Statistics
Statistics

How Many People Work from Home in 2023? (Statistics)

Jeff Beckman

Working from home has evolved from a niche perk to a new norm adopted by leading companies, big and small. But even as remote work unlocks unprecedented flexibility for millions,...

Meta Launches Next-Gen AI-Integrated Smart Glasses, Ignites Privacy Storm
News

Meta Launches Next-Gen AI-Integrated Smart Glasses, Ignites Privacy Storm

Krishi Chowdhary

In a bold move towards the future, Meta has launched the second generation of its iconic Ray-Bans Glasses, which promises a plethora of sophisticated AI features. The early access program...

Japanese Scientists Pioneer Breakthrough in Brain Decoding Technology
News

Japanese Scientists Pioneer Breakthrough in Brain Decoding Technology

Krishi Chowdhary
News Publishers Launch Class Action Antitrust Suit Against Google
News

News Publishers Unite Against Google’s AI, Launch Class Action Antitrust Suit

Krishi Chowdhary
Google to Empower Users with Location Data Control
News

Google to Empower Users with Location Data Control, Restricting Police Access

Krishi Chowdhary
New EU Rules to Force Tech Firms to Save the Environment
News

New EU Rules to Force Tech Firms to Save the Environment

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.