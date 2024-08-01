Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Malaysia Is Working on an Internet Kill Switch
News

Malaysia Is Working on an Internet Kill Switch

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

  • Minister Azalina Othman Said issued a statement revealing that Malaysia is working on a new “internet kill switch” legislation for digital safety.
  • We have no information on what this kill switch will block or under what circumstances it will be activated. It’ll all be clear when the legislation finally reaches the parliament this October.
  • A bunch of other measures to enhance digital security have also been taken by the Malaysian government and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Malaysia Is Working on an Internet Kill Switch

The Minister for Law and Institutional Reform, Azalina Othman Said, issued a statement on Sunday revealing that Malaysia is legislating for a new ‘internet kill switch’ to enhance digital security. The legislation is expected to reach the parliament this October.

Minister Azalina did not say much about what content will be blocked or under what circumstances will the proposed kill switch activate.

However, she did say that this initiative is to ensure that social media apps and internet messaging providers are more careful about their product’s security. This is because they are often misused by criminals to commit financial fraud, bullying, sexual harassment, and child abuse.

The proposed kill switch would allow Malaysian authorities to quickly remove public access to dangerous websites or services, including social media platforms, thereby making it impossible for these platforms to server as weapons for cybercrime.

Minister Azalina also revealed that the Malaysian government is studying proposed amendments that would help define and classify “cyberbullying” which in turn will help them design the right measures to counter it.

In September this year, which is next month, Malaysia will host a conference to discuss the severity of online dangers. Academics and former Facebook employee-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen are expected to join the conference.

Another Important Announcement for Social Media Platforms in Malaysia

Furthermore, just a day before the ‘kill switch’ announcement, Malaysia‘s internet regulator, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), released a separate statement saying all social media and online messaging platforms with more than 8 million registered Malaysian users will have to apply for a license by January 1, 2025, or they will face legal action.

It’s well worth noting that this rule is not entirely new. As per Malaysia’s Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, network facilities providers, network service providers, application service providers, and content applications service providers were required to apply for a license. And now, this rule has been extended to social media and messaging platforms as well.

Public Reaction to Malaysia’s Initiatives

While the above do seem like good initiatives to protect Malaysian internet users from online abuse, not everyone is happy about it.

For example, London-based international human rights organization called ‘Article 19’ and and 66 partner organizations penned an open letter, calling Malaysia’s measures “a blatant abuse of power.”

While they agree that some form of regulation is important to keep online platforms safe, they also feel that government intervention is not the way to handle it. If anything, it would “stifle” social media and discourage public participation in democracy.

The accusations aren’t entirely false, as social media platforms, for a long time, have been in the crosshairs of the Malaysian government. So, the kill switch might just be a political ploy for the authorities to apply pressure and censor social media channels.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Malaysia Is Working on an Internet Kill Switch
2 Meta to Pay Record-Breaking $1.4 Billion to Settle Texas Facial Recognition Data Lawsuit
3 Top 15 Oldest Heads of State in All History
4 ChatGPT’s Advanced Human-like Voices Are Finally Here
5 Sen. Lummis’ Bitcoin Bill Proposes Funding Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

Latest News

Meta to Pay Record-Breaking $1.4 Billion to Settle Texas Facial Recognition Data Lawsuit
News

Meta to Pay Record-Breaking $1.4 Billion to Settle Texas Facial Recognition Data Lawsuit

Krishi Chowdhary
Photograph of Elizabeth II
Entertainment Statistics

Top 15 Oldest Heads of State in All History

Diana Ploscaru

Age has become a contentious topic this American election, though history has no shortage of old leaders. Some of the oldest heads of state in history served well into their...

ChatGPT’s Advanced Human-like Voices Are Finally Here
News

ChatGPT’s Advanced Human-like Voices Are Finally Here

Krishi Chowdhary

ChatGPT’s advanced voice modes are finally here. The company started rolling them out from Tuesday onwards. It will first be made available to a small group of users subscribed to...

Sen. Lummis' Bitcoin Bill Proposes Funding Strategic Bitcoin Reserve
Crypto News

Sen. Lummis’ Bitcoin Bill Proposes Funding Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

Rida Fatima
Nvidia Stock Surpasses Crypto Giants like BTC and ETH in Volatility Shift
Crypto News

Nvidia Stock Surpasses Crypto Giants like BTC and ETH in Volatility Shift

Rida Fatima
Shaanxi Police Captures 4 Crypto Fraud Suspects Despite China's Ban
Crypto News

Shaanxi Police Captures 4 Crypto Fraud Suspects Despite China’s Ban

Rida Fatima
Report Reveals 70% of Hacked Crypto Funds Lost Via CeFi Entities
Crypto News

Report Reveals 70% of Hacked Crypto Funds Lost Via CeFi Entities

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.