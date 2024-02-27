Countries
Mark Zuckerberg Meets with Japanese PM to Discuss AI Development
News

Mark Zuckerberg Meets with Japanese PM to Discuss AI Development

Damien Fisher
Updated:
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a trip to Asia to discuss artificial intelligence (AI). The meeting highlights Zuckerberg and Meta’s efforts to engage with Asian political leaders on AI research and development.

Zuckerberg Visits Japan Amid The Asian AI Push

On Tuesday, Zuckerberg sat down with Prime Minister Kishida in Tokyo for what he described as a:

good, productive conversation about AI and the future of technology.”

Zuckerberg’s visit occurred as the Japanese government and tech industry pushed to accelerate AI progress to compete globally. Over the past year, Kishida has held meetings with leaders from OpenAI, Nvidia, Microsoft, and other companies to discuss strengthening AI infrastructure and regulation in Japan.

The country aims to close the gap with the U.S. and China in AI while leveraging AI in healthcare and manufacturing. However, Japanese experts have warned Japan risks falling behind on AI computing power and talent.

Zuckerberg’s discussion with the prime minister would likely involve Meta’s AI research and how Japan can foster its AI ecosystem.

The visit comes ahead of Zuckerberg’s plans to travel to South Korea to discuss AI with Samsung and potentially the South Korean president. Earlier reports indicated Zuckerberg intends to visit South Korea by the end of February.

He is expected to meet with Samsung Chairman Jay Y. Lee concerning AI and potentially with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Meta confirmed last week that Zuckerberg was planning a visit to South Korea as part of the Asia outreach.

Cooperation Seen as Key to Safety

A key theme from Zuckerberg’s trip is likely cooperation on responsible AI development. Earlier this month, Meta announced charter principles for building advanced AI. 

The company emphasized transparency and safety on AI-generated content and its recent widespread spread on its social media platforms.

Meta, through its Global affairs president Nick Clegg, said the company is committed to helping users understand when photorealistic content is AI-generated. 

We apply “Imagined by AI” labels to images created through Meta’s own AI features. But we aim to expand labeling more broadly as AI proliferates.

Clegg added

Labeling content, regardless of source, enables people to readily identify AI creations and make informed judgments. As more experienced AI, clear AI attribution builds user trust. To label AI content at scale, Meta has collaborated with partners to align technical standards for detecting when media is AI-created. 

According to Clegg,

Universal signals will allow us to identify AI images posted across Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

Based on Clegg’s statement, Meta intends to build the capacity to parse these AI signals and apply AI labels seamlessly in all languages across their apps over the following months. 

As AI becomes more powerful, Meta and technology leaders recognize the need for shared principles on mitigating risks from AI systems. 

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

