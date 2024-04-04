Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Massive Outage Hits Apple and Meta Apps, Thousands of Users Affected
News

Massive Outage Hits Apple and Meta Apps, Thousands of Users Affected

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • Meta Apps – Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook were down across many countries on Wednesday night
  • Apple faced similar outage issues affecting the App Store, Apple Music, and Apple Podcast
  • Both services have been restored now

Massive Outage Hits Apple and Meta Apps

Both Apple and Meta’s apps (Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp) were hit by a massive outage yesterday.

Several users were reportedly unable to use WhatsApp and Instagram. When trying to log into the apps or WhatsApp Web, users were shown an error message stating that the service was currently unavailable. Instagram users had trouble refreshing their feeds and seeing new stories.

Shortly after, #Whatsappdown started trending on X followed by a series of memes making fun of the outage.

  • The problem began sometime around 18:00 BST and around 18:20 BST, 3700 outages were reported by Instagram users.
  • A small number of outages – approximately 1840 – also affected Facebook users at 18:23 BST.
  • Then, by 18:25 BST, Downdetector (a site that monitors the performance of other websites) reported that more than 82,000 users were facing trouble using WhatsApp.

The outage was not just limited to the UK alone. For example, a Reuters report revealed that more than 5,000 US users had trouble with Instagram and 24,000 users faced difficulty with WhatsApp.

3,500 users from India and 7,000 from Brazil have also been affected by this outage.

It looks like most of the problem has been resolved. Meta’s status site, for instance, indicates that these communication platforms are back on. However, some of its business and other messaging platforms might still face disruptions.

Meta’s service has been a little rocky this year. Just last month on March 5, the company was hit by a major technical outage that affected users worldwide. Once again, all three apps – Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram – were affected.

Users were unable to send/receive messages, refresh their feeds, or watch reels. The only silver lining here is that the outage lasted less than an hour in most regions.

While Meta has yet to make a comment on this, WhatsApp shared a post on X saying “We know some people are experiencing issues right now, we’re working on getting things back to 100% for everyone as quickly as possible.”

Apple’s App Store & Other Services Hit by an Outage

In a separate technical problem, many Apple products such as the App Store, Apple TV, Apple Podcast, and Apple Music were also down.

The company’s status page noted the outage on Wednesday night around 6:31 PM ET and at around 7:35 PM ET, the outage was marked resolved.

Although the reason behind the outage has not been revealed, users have been advised to keep checking the system page for more updates.

Some users reported that, unlike Meta’s outage, there were no error messages in this case. People were simply unable to install/update apps, stream music, or watch TV shows.

On the other hand, a few other users have shared screenshots showing the error message they were displayed when they tried to open the App Store. However, the screenshot is in Spanish, which might mean that different regions have been affected differently.

It’s not common for Apple to have such outages. The last time Apple’s services went down was in 2022. The App Store, iMessage, Apple Arcade, and Maps took the hit.

Interestingly, even then, different users were affected differently. For some people, the App Store wouldn’t even load. But for others, it would load but not let you download anything.

That outage also affected its internal employees and retail associates. However, Apple being Apple, the services were restored quickly.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 White House Directs NASA to Give Moon Its Own Time Zone by 2026
2 Massive Outage Hits Apple and Meta Apps, Thousands of Users Affected
3 Bitfarms Reveals a $240 Million Mining Enhancement Aimed at Tripling its Hash Rate after Halving
4 FedNow Supposedly Processed XRP Fund Transferred to U.S. Bank Account
5 Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surged By 2,330% In March Following The Incineration Of Over 15B SHIB

Latest News

White House Directs NASA to Give Moon Its Own Time by 2026
News

White House Directs NASA to Give Moon Its Own Time Zone by 2026

Krishi Chowdhary
Bitfarms Reveals a $240 Million Mining Enhancement Aimed at Tripling its Hash Rate after Halving
Crypto News

Bitfarms Reveals a $240 Million Mining Enhancement Aimed at Tripling its Hash Rate after Halving

Nick Dunn

Bitfarms, one of the world’s largest publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies, has unveiled an ambitious $240 million plan to upgrade its mining hardware.  This is ahead of the next Bitcoin...

FedNow Supposedly Processed XRP Fund Transferred to U.S. Bank Account
Crypto News

FedNow Supposedly Processed XRP Fund Transferred to U.S. Bank Account

Nick Dunn

In a recent discussion within the XRP community, a Crypto Value Hunter member shared an interesting story. He narrated withdrawing funds from his Uphold account in XRP and sending it to...

Shiba Inu's Burn Rate Surged By 2,330% In March Following The Incineration Of Over 15B SHIB
Crypto News

Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surged By 2,330% In March Following The Incineration Of Over 15B SHIB

Rida Shah
Dogecoin ($DOGE) Stabilizes Around $0.18 Amid Whales Massive Selling Spree – Is there a Comeback on the Block
Crypto News

Dogecoin ($DOGE) Stabilizes Around $0.18 Amid Whales Massive Selling Spree

Nick Dunn
Millennials Marketing Statistics and Facts
Statistics

Unlocking Success: 60 Millennial Marketing Statistics for 2024

Jeff Beckman
Solana-Based NFTs Dominate The Top 10 Amid BAYC’s Lead In Sales
Crypto News

Solana-Based NFTs Dominate The Top 10 Amid BAYC’s Lead In Sales

Rida Shah

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.