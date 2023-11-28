Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Meta Faces Uphill Battle as Court Rules Against Privacy Measures for Users Under 18
News

Meta Faces Uphill Battle as Court Rules Against Privacy Measures for Users Under 18

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Court Rules Against Meta's Privacy Measures for Users Under 18

In a legal setback for Meta Platforms that own Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, the company continues to face scrutiny over privacy concerns involving users aged under 18.

Meta stated that the allegations brought about by the FTC about privacy and children were “without merit”.

The decision came after a federal judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Timothy Kelly, rejected Meta’s plea to take control of an ongoing dispute with the US FTC (Federal Trade Commission).

Last May, the FTC brought about accusations against Meta for misleading parents on the extent of control they would have over the interactions of their children within the Messenger Kids app.

Besides, the FTC proposed certain modifications to a 2019 settlement, which originally imposed a $5 billion fine on Facebook. The changes proposed by the FTC aim to prevent Meta from making profits by banking on the data collected from users under 18 years of age.

The body wants to extend these restrictions to its virtual reality business besides imposing other limitations on facial recognition technology.

We are considering our legal options in light of the Court’s ruling and will continue to vigorously fight the FTC’s unlawful attempt unilaterally to rewrite our agreement.Meta Spokesperson

FTC refrained from commenting on the recent decision made by the court.

Meta Earns Most of Its Revenue From Digital Ads

In light of the ongoing lawsuit, it’s interesting to note that Meta largely capitalizes on digital advertisements targeted using the personal data of account holders. This accounts for 98% of the company’s income. Currently, Meta is struggling hard to retain the attention of younger people in competition with TikTok.

According to research, as much as 62% of individuals aged between 13 and 17 use Instagram, and 17% of teenagers within this age bracket use WhatsApp.

This explains why the regulatory battle holds significance regarding user protection and privacy.

FTC states that the agency retains the authority to decide whether or not settlements can be modified. It argues that the district court lacks jurisdiction in this matter. Any decision made by the FTC can be appealed to the relevant appeals court.

FTC Continues To Target Meta For Violations Over The Last Decade

This is not the first time the FTC has targeted Meta for violating privacy norms. In 2012, the social media giant settled with the FTC, and in 2019, Facebook agreed to pay a record $5 billion fine for violating a 2012 consent order. This settlement was finalized in 2020.

Moreover, the FTC sought a court order to compel Facebook to sell Instagram and WhatsApp in 2019. Facebook had acquired these platforms in 2012 and 2014, respectively. Meta has yet to face trial in this case, which further complicates the company’s ongoing legal challenges.

As the parent company of three major social media platforms struggles with the fallout from this recent ruling, the broader implications remain to be seen.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 YouTube Launches Playables — An Exclusive Gaming Experience For Premium Subscribers
2 Meta Faces Uphill Battle as Court Rules Against Privacy Measures for Users Under 18
3 Top Crypto Gainers on November 27 – LUNC, LUNA, And DOGE
4 Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE’s Volume Spikes By 100% – Are the Whales Coming Back?
5 Crypto Exchange HTX, Formerly Huobi, Resumes Operations Following A 30M Exploit

Latest News

YouTube Launches Playables For Premium Subscribers
News

YouTube Launches Playables — An Exclusive Gaming Experience For Premium Subscribers

Krishi Chowdhary
Top Crypto Gainers on November 27 - LUNC, LUNA, And DOGE
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on November 27 – LUNC, LUNA, And DOGE

Nick Dunn

The positive sentiment among investors continues to be the main support for the ongoing crypto market rally. Today, November 27, at 4:31 a.m. EST, the total market cap stands at $1.48...

Dogecoin
Crypto News

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE’s Volume Spikes By 100% – Are the Whales Coming Back?

Nick Dunn

Dogecoin’s trading volume surged by over 100% in a single day. This prompted speculation about the return of influential investors known as the whales. Moreover, technical indicators recently show that...

Crypto Exchange HTX, Formerly Huobi, Resumes Operations Following A 30M Exploit
News

Crypto Exchange HTX, Formerly Huobi, Resumes Operations Following A 30M Exploit

Damien Fisher
Coinbase
Crypto News

Coinbase Spreads Out its Trading Option with Perpetuals for Trending Altcoins

Damien Fisher
Digital Platforms
News

Competition Laws Required to Balance Rapid Expansion of Digital Platforms

Damien Fisher
Tron Emerges as Key Platform in Israel's Anti-Militant Funding Efforts
News

Tron Emerges as Key Asset in Israel’s Anti-Militant Funding Efforts

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.