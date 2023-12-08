Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Meta Finally Makes Encrypted Messaging Default for Facebook, Messenger and Instagram Chat
News

Meta Finally Makes Encrypted Messaging Default for Facebook, Messenger and Instagram Chat

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Meta Finally Makes Encrypted Messaging Default for Facebook

Seven years after Meta (known as Facebook at the time) began working on it, end-to-end encryption is finally being made default across the company’s messaging platforms.

Loredana Crisan, the Head of Messenger, announced in a blog post that all chats and calls on Facebook and Messenger will now be end-to-end encrypted by default.

The feature is also being rolled out to Instagram chat, thus securing two major communication platforms. However, Meta’s journey to implement default end-to-end encryption was fraught with challenges, including pressure from law enforcement authorities.

Meta’s “Wild Ride” to Roll Out End-To-Encryption

It was in 2016 that Facebook (now Meta) started to work on deploying end-to-end encryption across its several communication apps. In the same year, the company finished rolling out end-to-end encryption as a default feature on WhatsApp. However, the rest of the company’s suite of communication apps had to wait.

Encrypted messaging had already been introduced in Messenger in 2016, but only on an opt-in basis.

In 2019, CEO Mark Zuckerberg laid out a plan to bolster privacy protection on WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram in the face of growing scrutiny of Facebook’s data practices. Zuckerberg promised that the company would launch default end-to-end encryption features on all its messaging apps.

Instagram started to test opt-in end-to-end message encryption in 2021. Despite the tech giant doubling down on privacy and security technologies in 2019, the path was a long and slow one.

As Meta finally announced the rollout of end-to-end encryption as a default feature on Wednesday, the company shed some light on the difficulties it faced along the way.

For Messenger to default to end-to-end encrypted messaging, the platform had to be reworked at a massive scale. Calling it the biggest upgrade Messenger has received since its launch in 2011, Loredana Crisan highlighted that the app’s features had to be rebuilt from the ground up.

Jon Millican, a software engineer from the privacy team that worked on Messenger, pointed out that the change was about more than just migrating the users’ data.

We’re having to fundamentally change a bunch of the assumptions that they work with when they’re using the product.Jon Millican

Besides the technical challenges, Meta also encountered opposition over the implementation of the security feature. Victim advocacy groups and law enforcement authorities claimed that end-to-end encryption would hinder crucial police investigations by restricting necessary oversight.

However, the company remained set on its goal to ensure privacy protection on its communication platforms and has delivered on its promise despite the challenges.

Concerns Over End-To-End Encryption

Despite the growing importance and demand for privacy protection features on messaging apps, Meta’s move to introduce encrypted messaging by default on Messenger and Instagram has become a topic of debate.

On one hand, it’s crucial to the safety of minorities, journalists, human rights workers, and political dissidents. By rendering messages unintelligible except for the sender and recipient’s devices, the feature helps protect such groups from authoritarian governments.

On the other hand, law enforcement authorities have historically opposed Meta’s growing focus on privacy protection technologies. In 2019, the tech giant clashed directly with the Department of Justice (DoJ) when William Barr, the Attorney General at the time, called on Meta to delay the efforts.

Encrypted messaging can help “dangerous criminals to cloak their communications and activities behind an essentially impenetrable digital shield,” Barr later argued during a speech in July this year.

Law enforcement agencies insist that tech companies should only allow authorized officials to use encrypted messaging. However, according to security experts, criminals would always find a way to use a technology released exclusively for certain authorized users.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 UK Mobile Phone Firms Face £3bn Lawsuit for Overcharging Loyal Customers
2 Meta Finally Makes Encrypted Messaging Default for Facebook, Messenger and Instagram Chat
3 Top Crypto Gainers on December 7 – HNT And AVAX
4 OpenAI Drama Strengthens Ties with Microsoft, What’s the Ground Reality?
5 Robinhood Expands Its Crypto Trading Services To Europe

Latest News

UK Mobile Phone Firms Face £3bn Lawsuit for Overcharging Customers
News

UK Mobile Phone Firms Face £3bn Lawsuit for Overcharging Loyal Customers

Krishi Chowdhary
Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on December 7 – HNT And AVAX

Nick Dunn

The crypto market has shown signs of a slight retracement in the last 24 hours. Although there is no major bearish event, the drop in value is likely for consolidation. ...

OpenAI
News

OpenAI Drama Strengthens Ties with Microsoft, What’s the Ground Reality?

Damien Fisher

The recent leadership chaos at artificial intelligence startup OpenAI over the firing and reinstatement of Sam Altman has strengthened its partnership with Microsoft. As OpenAI’s largest outside investor, Microsoft utilized...

Crypto
Crypto News

Robinhood Expands Its Crypto Trading Services To Europe

Damien Fisher
Cardano
Crypto News

Cardano (ADA) Surges by 20% While New Telegram Token Raises $3.5M in Presale – Is the Bull Run Here Already?

Nick Dunn
Governments Can Snoop on Android and iOS Push Notifications
News

Governments Can Snoop on Your Android and iOS Notifications

Krishi Chowdhary
Google Gemini AI Outperforms GPT 3.5 And Other AI Models
News

Google Gemini AI Outperforms GPT 3.5, to Be Integrated Into Google Bard

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.