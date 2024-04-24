Meta Makes Quest’s Horizon OS Available to Third Parties

The operating system that powers Meta Quest devices will soon be available to other hardware makers like Lenovo, Asus, and Microsoft

On Monday, Meta announced that it has decided to make the company’s Meta Horizon operating system public, allowing third parties to use it to make newer and potentially better virtual reality headsets.

This operating system currently powers all Meta Quest devices, including the Meta Quest 3. Companies like Lenovo, Asus, and Microsoft have already decided to use this technology.

Asus, being a global leader in gaming technology, will use this OS to build advanced gaming headsets. Lenovo will use its expertise to build mixed-reality devices that help with productivity, entertainment, and learning.

About Meta Horizon OS

Meta Horizon is one of the company’s longest-running projects. With more than a decade’s worth of effort and research, the tech giant came up with a platform that mixes the core technologies behind mixed reality experiences with features that help with social presence (avatars, identities, social graphs).

The ultimate goal of the company was to create the best computing platform the world has ever seen.

Meta started with technologies like inside-out-tracking and self-tracked controllers to power standalone headsets.

These three main pieces of technology came together to form a full mixed reality operating system that’s now reshaping the industry.

How Does Meta’s Move Benefit Developers?

In simple words, Meta Horizon makes it easy for developers to create and distribute their mixed reality experiences.

For starters, the company is working on a new spatial app framework that will help developers create mixed-reality products. They will also have the option to either create a new app from scratch or bring their existing apps to Meta Horizon.

Also, App Lab apps (App Lab is a storefront where developers can list their apps) will soon be listed under a dedicated section so that they can reach a larger audience.

Last, but not least, the Horizon OS is also equipped with content delivery and monetization tools, including the Meta Quest Store (soon to be renamed Meta Horizon Store) built into it, allowing developers to reach new audiences and profit from their hard work.

Why Is Meta Making the Quest’s OS Public?

In its official blog, Meta says that it’s doing this to create a ‘more open ecosystem’ and make mixed reality available to more and more people. It will give developers access to a much larger range of tools and help device makers reach a wider audience.

However, there might be other reasons:

Apple has already released a virtual reality headset called Vision Pro in January. In an Instagram video, CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed that and said that Apple’s ‘closed model’ helped it win in the smartphone market. On a side note, though, Samsung just recently took over Apple as the #1 phone maker in the world.

The hardware companies involved with the new OS have already started working on developing new devices, but it will undoubtedly be a few years before any of them hit the market and is available to users.

