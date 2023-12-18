Meta Launches Next-Gen AI-Integrated Smart Glasses, Ignites Privacy Storm

In a bold move towards the future, Meta has launched the second generation of its iconic Ray-Bans Glasses, which promises a plethora of sophisticated AI features. The early access program for these smart glasses introduces Meta AI.

This powerful multimodal assistant is all set to revolutionize user experience. Heavy cameras and basic functions seem to be behind us now, as the second generation of this camera comes with an inbuilt assistant called ‘Meta.’

Amidst all this excitement, it’s easy – but not advisable – to overlook the privacy concerns that come with data collection.

Meta Innovates AI Features Despite Past Setbacks

Not bothered by the previous setbacks, Meta aims to integrate the second generation of its smart glasses with better AI capabilities.

It was back in 2021 that Meta ventured into smart glasses. It released Ray-Ban Stories, priced at $299, loaded with features like video recording, photo snapping, and phone calls.

Although they were admittedly the first of their kind – plus Meta packed those glasses with privacy features like a switch for physically switching the camera on and off and encryption, the product fell short of its sales targets by 20%.

However, these modifications come at the expense of user privacy. The CEO of Language I/O, Heather Shoemaker, issued warnings of the potential misuse of the vast amount of data Meta will be collecting.

There’s reason to be concerned that in the future, things might be done with this data that we don’t want to be done. Heather Shoemaker, CEO of Language I/O

Meta has also included the Look and Ask feature in the second generation, where users can ask the AI about their surroundings. This will prompt them to upload photos to the cloud servers of Meta to be processed.

According to the FAQ section of this feature, the processed photos will be used to enhance Meta products and train Meta’s AI. This has raised eyebrows about the level of data manipulation involved in the process.

Privacy Concerns Loom Over Sensitive Data

The privacy policy of Meta makes it apparent that the glasses may breach privacy issues. While Meta makes it optional for users to upload certain information like usage data and location services, users willing to enable geotagging or share media files may inadvertently provide access to additional data.

According to privacy advocates, the prime concerns revolve around the sharing of “essential data.” The terms are ambiguous, so there’s a lot of room for potential misuse.

Meta’s decision to collect user data for developing AI has sparked a debate over balancing user protection and innovation. With these smart glasses ready to hit the market, Meta’s privacy practices have invited scrutiny from both regulatory bodies and users.

However, Meta has yet to comment on the matter, so it remains to be seen where the tides turn.