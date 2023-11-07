Meta Prohibits the Use of Its Generative AI Ads Tools

Meta has taken a proactive step to prevent the spread of election misinformation, in line with the warning from lawmakers. The step forbids political campaigns and advertisers in other regulatory industries from using its Generative AI ads tools.

Updates from the platform’s help center revealed this information on Monday, November 6.

Meta’s Move to Prevent the Spread of Election Misinformation

The company clarified in the updates that advertisers running campaigns related to credits, housing, elections, financial services, and more must desist from using its Generative AI ads features. The firm emphasized the need to understand better political risks with these AI features as its reason for taking such action.

This will allow it to establish the right measures when using these tools, especially in ads related to sensitive subjects in regulatory industries.

Notably, Meta’s decision aligns with its recent expansion of access to AI-driven advertising tools that have proven useful for generating instant ad content in response to text prompts.

Besides prohibiting the use of its AI features, Meta also restricts AI-generated content, such as the creation of photo-realistic images of public figures. Users employ its Meta AI virtual assistant for this creation.

Meta also placed some restrictions on misleading AI-generated video content, excluding those of parody or satire, which is under its Oversight Board scrutiny. Primarily, the decision by Meta brings to light the evolving scene of AI in advertising. It also reveals how tough it can be to be accurate with these tools.

This is particularly true for individuals who fancy their advantage in political campaigns and regulatory industries. This development is a significant step in addressing the potential risks and implications associated with AI-powered advertising in the digital age.

Other Firms Find Themselves in the Same Shoes

Interestingly, other tech firms have been in the business of tackling the usage of AI tools. A prominent example is the case of Alphabet’s Google.

This tech giant introduced generative AI ad tools but has taken steps to exclude certain political keywords from being used as prompts. Google is also implementing a disclosure requirement for election-related ads containing synthetic content.

Other social media platforms, such as TikTok and Snapchat, have chosen to bar political ads, while Twitter (now known as X) has not rolled out generative artificial intelligence advertising tools.

Besides these cases, several other major tech companies have also seen reasons to ban the use of generative AI tools by their employees.

They held onto one major reason: the safety of data and handling of proprietary data shared on these services. Some companies in this category include Apple, Goldman Sachs, Amazon, Samsung, and JPMorgan Chase.

Some of these companies have expressed concerns that artificial intelligence may put them at risk of data leaks, while others have restricted the use of artificial intelligence services due to cases of misuse of the technology.

But despite these restrictions, several other companies see the bright side of adding generative AI tools to their workflow.