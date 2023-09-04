Countries
Meta Proposes Paid Versions of Facebook and Instagram In The EU
News

Meta Proposes Paid Versions of Facebook and Instagram In The EU

Krishi Chowdhary
Updated:

Meta Proposes Paid Versions of Facebook and Instagram In EU

Meta has been under the EU regulator’s scanner for quite some time now for its user data collection policies. However, Meta is now considering offering a paid version of its Facebook and Instagram applications in the EU to combat regulation headaches.

The said paid version would be free from any ads, thus not requiring any user data.

The traditional social media apps collect user data, which is then used to display targeted ads. Recently, Datatilsynet, the Norway regulator, imposed a daily fine of $100K on Meta for collecting user data such as location and browsing habits without consent for behavioral advertising purposes.

The regulator said that the fine would continue till the 3rd of November until Meta finds a reasonable solution to the privacy concerns.

Meanwhile, Meta will continue offering free versions of these social media apps, which will continue collecting user data for behavioral advertising.

In a similar case, the German Cartel office asked Meta to stop collecting user data for behavioral advertising as it was an abuse of market power.

Meta challenged this in the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), stating that it was a standard practice and was being done by all social media companies.

However, Meta had to face a bitter defeat when the CJEU upheld the German Cartel’s view.

A paid version of social media apps seems to be a viable solution to these growing problems. It would provide users with an alternative to safeguard their private data.

Meta has not made its plans official as of now, and there have been no comments from any official. However, pressing EU concerns have definitely rattled social media and tech giants in the recent past.

For example, Apple threatened to discontinue its iMessage services in the UK in the light of proposed changes to the UK surveillance law.

It remains to be seen if and when a compromise is reached between these giants and regulators in the EU.

