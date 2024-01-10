Countries
Close
English Português (PT/BR) 한국어
Home Meta Reinforces Safety Measures for Teens Amid Mounting Regulatory Pressure
News

Meta Reinforces Safety Measures for Teens Amid Mounting Regulatory Pressure

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Meta Reinforces Teen Safety Measures Amid Regulatory Pressure

In response to global regulatory scrutiny and mounting allegations of fostering a mental health crisis in youths, Meta Platforms announced a significant overhaul of content controls on its platforms.

While using features like Search and Explore on Instagram, teens will be shielded from exposure to sensitive content.

On Tuesday, the social media giant revealed a set of safety measures to secure teenagers from harmful content on Instagram and Facebook. This move is intended to protect young users from malicious content related to self-harm, suicide, and eating disorders.

The new policies of Meta include concealing “age-inappropriate content” from teenagers. By default, teens will receive restrictive news feeds.

Meta is likely to prompt teen users to review their privacy settings to address concerns about adult strangers sending messages to them. All these changes will create a more secure and safer digital environment for teenagers on Meta platforms as it braces up to provide a safer experience to its users.

Meta also announced the timeframe by which these features will be rolled out. It expressed its commitment to ensure a more “age-appropriate” experience on Meta platforms, as the new features become available in the next few weeks.

Meta’s Response a Result of Mounting Pressure in US and Europe

Notably, Meta has been facing intensified regulatory pressure regarding content moderation for young users both in the US and Europe.

The allegations state that Meta platforms are additive to young minds and lead to mental health issues.

The EU has sought information from Meta regarding its mechanisms to protect children from harmful and illegal content.

Meta was also accused in October by attorneys general from 33 U.S. states including New York and California, who filed a lawsuit claiming that the company habitually misled people regarding the harm associated with its platforms.

The move by Meta follows the testimony of former employee Arturo Bejar in the U.S. Senate, alleging that it was aware of the harassment that teens faced, but it didn’t take any remedial action.

Speaking to media, he stated, “This should be a conversation about goals and numbers, about harm as experienced by teens”.

Of late, Meta has been facing raging competition from TikTok to engage young users. Meta’s continual efforts to retain a young audience on its platform come as information from a 2023 Pew Research Center survey revealed that in the US, 63% of teens used TikTok, 59% used Instagram, and just 33% used Facebook.

Series of Allegations Made Meta Buckle Under Pressure

Court documents further allege that Meta knowingly refused to shut down accounts belonging to children under 13. The platform also failed to seek parental consent before collecting the personal information of minors.

Meta faced another lawsuit in December from New Mexico’s Attorney General, who accused it of nurturing a “breeding ground” for predators aiming at children. This consistent pressure on Meta prompted it to restrict sensitive content for users under 18.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO. Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue. Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Meta Reinforces Safety Measures for Teens Amid Mounting Regulatory Pressure
2 Duolingo Embraces AI Revolution, Lays Off Contract Workers
3 Top Lawyer Evaluates Possible Implications of the Hush on the Ripple Vs. SEC Case
4 Top Crypto Gainers on January 9 – BONK, ICP, And TIA
5 Dogecoin Declines by 2.5% Despite ULA’s Rocket Launch Today

Latest News

Duolingo Embraces AI Revolution, Lays Off Contract Workers
News

Duolingo Embraces AI Revolution, Lays Off Contract Workers

Krishi Chowdhary
Top Lawyer Evaluates Possible Implications of the Hush on the Ripple Vs. SEC Case
News

Top Lawyer Evaluates Possible Implications of the Hush on the Ripple Vs. SEC Case

Damien Fisher

Members of the XRP community are concerned about the hush of the ongoing legal battle between Ripple and the US securities regulator, SEC. Notably, nothing has been heard of the...

Top Crypto Gainers on January 9 - BONK, ICP, And TIA
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on January 9 – BONK, ICP, And TIA

Nick Dunn

Bitcoin has finally broken above the $45,000 resistance level to trade at $46,400, which is a 5.4% increase in 24 hours. Remarkably, BTC’s recovery has been reflected in the overall value...

Dogecoin Declines by 2.5% Despite ULA’s Rocket Launch Today
Crypto News

Dogecoin Declines by 2.5% Despite ULA’s Rocket Launch Today

Damien Fisher
Samsung Records Lower Than Expected Quarterly Profit Due to Weak Consumer Demand
News

Samsung Records Lower Than Expected Quarterly Profit Due to Weak Consumer Demand

Damien Fisher
Tech Giants Refuse U.S. Consumer Security to Oversee Digital Wallets
News

Tech Giants Refuse U.S. Consumer Security to Oversee Digital Wallets

Damien Fisher
Apple Concludes Payouts in iPhone Slowdown Controversy
News

Apple Concludes Payouts in iPhone Slowdown Controversy, UK Case Pursues £1.6bn Compensation

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.