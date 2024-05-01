Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Meta Shares Decline As Zuckerberg Says it May Take Years for AI Projects to Pay Off 
News

Meta Shares Decline As Zuckerberg Says it May Take Years for AI Projects to Pay Off 

Vaishnavi Srivastava
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Meta logo

By late Thursday, April 25, Meta’s shares, WhatsApp and Instagram’s parent company, had dropped by 19%. This came hours after Mark Zuckerberg said he expected slow growth due to significant AI investments during the first-quarter earnings call. 

Even though Meta’s first-quarter profit and revenue exceeded Wall Street’s expectations –, the company’s stock gained 40% this year – investors were unsatisfied because its second-quarter prediction fell slightly short of analysts’ predictions, ranging from $36.5B to $39B.

Meta’s AI Push

Meta intends to boost the AI market by increasing its full-year expenditure plan from $30B to $37B to between $35B and $40B. Meta’s Advanced AI Assistant

We’ve gotten more optimistic and ambitious on AI.Mark Zuckerberg

‘There are several ways to build a massive business here, including scaling the business messaging, introducing ads or paid content into AI interactions and enabling people to pay to use bigger AI models and access more compute,’ Zuckerberg said, explaining how AI could prove to be profitable.

Meta revealed its plans for a massive $800M data center in January 2024. The center will be optimized to handle AI services.

On the back of Meta’s heavy investments, the company is moving quickly into the AI sector. For instance, Meta recently unveiled Llama 3, a giant AI model that aims to power chatbots and other AI services. 

Meta first integrated the AI assistant with its social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger. This offers AI features like AI stickers and image editing AI.

Thanks to our latest advances with Meta Llama 3, we believe Meta AI is now the most intelligent AI assistant you can use for free.Meta
 

Meta rolled out Meta AI (the website) for computers, on April 18. Like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Meta AI can solve math problems, help you draft a more professional-sounding email, hold general conversations, and more. 

More AI advancements, like the AI assistant’s ‘Imagine’ feature, which creates sharper and higher-quality images from texts in real time, were rolled out in beta this month on WhatsApp in the US. 

Furthermore, Zuckerberg unveiled the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses in September last year, even though Google, which introduced smart glasses in 2011, may present fierce competition.

Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses

Not to mention Meta’s VR headset line. AI developments enabled Meta to revamp and launch Meta Quest 3 on October 10, 2023.

How Significant is Meta’s AI Initiative?

During the earnings call, Zuckerberg admitted, ‘We’ve historically seen a lot of volatility in our stock during this phase of our product playbook where we’re investing in scaling a new product but aren’t yet monetizing it.’

Last week, with the release of a standalone AI chatbot and open-source model, Llama 3, Meta positioned itself as a significant rival to chatbots from firms like Google and OpenAI as they compete to create more powerful systems.

For all Meta’s bold AI plans, it can’t afford to take its eye off the nucleus of the business — its core advertising activities.Sophie Lund-Yates

Given how important advertising is to Meta, they have already launched and are using products like Advantage+ Shopping Campaigns, one of the fastest-growing AI advertising products in the company’s history.

As Meta’s advertising plans gain momentum, the company plans to provide a sandbox where anyone can experiment with designing their own AI later this year.

This sandbox will further act as a testing playground for early versions of generative AI-powered ad tools. 

As part of Meta’s strategy to expand the metaverse, the company is also beginning to focus more on its augmented and virtual reality offerings.

Meta plans to boost infrastructure expenditure to support its AI agenda which will likely result in higher spending. Meta appears to be working hard in various AI spaces to justify its substantial investments.

This is not the first time Meta’s shares have suffered due to aggressive AI investments. However, the company appears ready to absorb the fallout in light of Zuckerberg’s remarks during the earnings call.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Vaishnavi Srivastava

Vaishnavi Srivastava

Vaishnavi is a dedicated software and product review writer who crafts skilful guides, helping readers zero in on the best choice for their needs.

Most Popular News

1 Shiba Inu Possible Price If It Gets ETF Approval and 30% of Bitcoin Inflows
2 Over 16% of Shiba Inu Addresses Remain in Profit Despite Ongoing Crypto Market Decline
3 XRP Falls Below $0.5 Following 500 Million Escrow Release; What’s Next for Ripple?
4 Meta Shares Decline As Zuckerberg Says it May Take Years for AI Projects to Pay Off 
5 Tesla Fires Entire EV Charging Team in Its Second Major Layoff Within One Month

Latest News

Shiba Inu Possible Price If It Gets ETF Approval and 30% of Bitcoin Inflows
Crypto News

Shiba Inu Possible Price If It Gets ETF Approval and 30% of Bitcoin Inflows

Rida Fatima
Over 16% of Shiba Inu Addresses Remain in Profit Despite Ongoing Market Decline
Crypto News

Over 16% of Shiba Inu Addresses Remain in Profit Despite Ongoing Crypto Market Decline

Rida Fatima

The crypto market has been gripped by a severe downturn, with major digital assets experiencing significant losses. The ongoing situation was aggravated by reports of Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao...

XRP Slips off the $0.5 Level Following 500 Million Escrow Token Release; What’s Next for Ripple?
Crypto News

XRP Falls Below $0.5 Following 500 Million Escrow Release; What’s Next for Ripple?

Rida Fatima

XRP has slipped off the pivotal $0.5 price level today after Ripple unlocked 500 million XRP tokens from its escrow wallet. While this escrow token release is Ripple’s monthly routine,...

Tesla Fires the Entire EV Charging Team
News

Tesla Fires Entire EV Charging Team in Its Second Major Layoff Within One Month

Krishi Chowdhary
OpenAI and Microsoft Hit with Another Lawsuit over Copyright Infringement - This Time by 8 US Newspapers
News

OpenAI and Microsoft Hit with Another Lawsuit over Copyright Infringement – This Time by 8 US Newspapers

Krishi Chowdhary
Mega Dice raises $500K in its first week
Crypto News

$500K in Its First Week – What Is the $DICE Gaming Ecosystem?

Lora Pance
Hong Kong ETFs Attract Chinese RMB Investors As Alternative Investments, Issuers Reveal
Crypto News

Hong Kong ETFs Attract Chinese RMB Investors As Alternative Investments, Issuers Reveal

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.