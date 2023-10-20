Countries
Meta to Introduce Its Telegram-Like Broadcast Channels on Facebook and Messenger

Damien Fisher
Updated:

Meta wants to establish its Telegram-like broadcast channels feature on Facebook and Messenger following their initial launch on WhatsApp and Instagram earlier this year.

This information was revealed in the company’s post on Wednesday, October 18, noting that this functionality will soon be available on both platforms.

Initially announced on Facebook by the company’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, this news has already received multiple reactions, with most welcoming development and others expressing displeasure.

Facebook and Messenger to Feature Telegram-Like Broadcast Channels

This feature allows creators and famous figures to deliver one-to-many messages to enhance direct interaction with their followers. Users can access various content types like images, reactions, polls, text, and more with these channels.

Notably, only the channel creator can send messages, while their follower or viewers can engage by reacting to posts and messages and participating in polls. Interestingly, these broadcast channels allow creators and public figures to keep their followers updated and share exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

Meanwhile, Mark and other company executives have tested the feature, using the channels to communicate updates regarding product releases. Meta is also involved in the testing phase to explore the possibility of allowing Facebook Pages to execute the broadcast channels.

According to the company, this feature will be accessible to all users in the coming weeks. On that note, individuals managing a Facebook Page can create a channel directly from their Page once the feature becomes available. Those who don’t have access can join a waitlist.

After creating a broadcast channel, followers will get a one-time prompt asking if they want to join. Notably, users can join the channels directly from the profile of a Facebook Page, and members of channels will receive notifications for every new message posted.

While it will be possible to mute these notifications, they remain in the channels. Also, users can review all the broadcast channels they are in through their chat list.

Meta’s Initial Launch of the Broadcast Channels

When Meta first introduced broadcast channels on Instagram in February, they indicated their intention to extend this feature to all their popular apps. While some users may appreciate this expansion on Facebook and Messenger, others may be less enthusiastic.

A top comment on Zuckerberg’s Facebook post announcing the expansion reads, “I miss how each app used to be unique.” Some users might question the need for the same feature across all of Meta’s apps.

For example, if you’re already part of someone’s broadcast channel on Instagram, you might not want the additional notifications from their Facebook channel.

Privacy and Safety Measures

Broadcast channels within Facebook and Messenger adhere to the platforms’ Community Standards, ensuring a secure environment for their participants.

Individuals can report an entire broadcast channel or specific content shared within it. If any content contravenes the established policies, Meta will take it down. These broadcast channels are public and easily discoverable chat experiences, differentiating them from private messaging on Facebook and Messenger.

A combination of tools and human reviewers is employed to maintain compliance with Community Standards. This allows for identifying, reviewing, and removing content that potentially breaches these standards, often before it becomes visible to users.

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

