News

Meta’s Removes A Massive China-Based Network of 4,700 Fake Accounts

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Meta has successfully destroyed a sprawling network of over 4,700 fake accounts originating from China in its latest move to safeguard its users and maintain the integrity of online information. The network was used to infiltrate social media spaces in the US and impersonate prominent figures as well as citizens in the country.

As a part of their propaganda based on fake profiles on Facebook and Instagram, the miscreants posted content on diverse subjects ranging from US-China relations to abortions.

Meta recently published its quarterly threat report, which highlights the sophistication involved in the coordinated propaganda. While Meta refrained from directly linking these fake accounts to Chinese officials, it noticed a surge in such activities just before the US elections in 2024.

This raises concerns about the interference of foreign countries in the political environment of the US.

This Is How The China-Based Network Operated

The network used to create fake profiles with names and profile pictures copied from genuine Facebook users across the world. The members used to strategically engage in topics, discussing issues that could fuel political polarization in the United States.

This coordinated effort in China is the third-largest in the world, after Russia and Iran.

The topics included cultural wars, aid to Ukraine amidst its conflict with Russia, and abortion. The operational mechanism of the network was so sophisticated that the posts looked authentic, replicating the voices of different politicians, both Democrats and Republicans.

As per Meta’s investigations, these accounts reposted content from prominent political personalities. However, the posts didn’t align with any consistent ideology, which makes the motive of the network unclear.

Nevertheless, their operations could fuel partisan tensions and build audiences among political supporters to get genuine support.

The Group Aimed To Manipulate Public Opinion

A striking aspect of the report revealed that the accounts copied verbatim posts from Sylvia Garcia, the Democrat Congresswoman, and Ronny Jackson, the Republican Representative. This strategy could potentially manipulate public opinion, projecting conflicting views from influential figures as more significant than in reality.

In one of the posts, Garcia criticized abortion laws in Texas, stating, “Let’s remember – abortion is healthcare”. Another tweet, copy-pasted from Jackson, read, “Taxpayer dollars should NEVER fund travel for abortions”.

Foreign threat actors are attempting to reach people across the internet ahead of next year’s elections, and we need to remain alert.Ben Nimmo, the chief investigator on Meta

Ben added that such networks may face challenges in building significant audience bases, but they signify the threat of foreign actors trying to manipulate people online.

Besides the network based in China, Meta discovered two other networks, smaller in size. One of these was based in China and focused on Tibet and India, while the other was on Russia. These networks posted content in English regarding the Ukraine invasion, promoting them through channels on Telegram.

The report also focussed on a concerning development as the US government refrained from sharing information about these networks since last July with Meta.

This decision was influenced by a legal case about the First Amendment and raises questions about balancing free speech on social media platforms and national security.

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

