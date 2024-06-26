Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Microsoft Gets Charged by the EU for Violating Antitrust Regulations
News

Microsoft Gets Charged by the EU for Violating Antitrust Regulations

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • The EU has sent a Statement of Objections to Microsoft, accusing it of violating antitrust regulations by bundling Microsoft Teams and other productivity tools.
  • If found guilty, Microsoft will have to pay a fine of up to 10% of its total global revenue.
  • Microsoft in response said that it has already unbundled Teams and will continue to work with the EU to address its remaining concerns.

Microsoft Gets Charged by the EU for Violating Antitrust Regulations

On Tuesday (June 25), Microsoft was charged with violating antitrust regulations by the EU over its “abusive” bundling of Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Office products.

These accusations are yet to be proven, but in case they are, Microsoft will have to pay a fine of up to 10% of its global annual revenue.

What Exactly Is the Issue?

By Microsoft bundling Teams and Office 365 and Microsoft 365, individual providers of communication and collaboration tools are having a harder time competing in the market.

To make matters worse, Microsoft apparently didn’t give its users a choice of whether they wanted to access Teams when they subscribed to Microsoft Office.

On top of that, Microsoft also added some interoperability limitations between Teams’ competitors and Microsoft’s offerings so that users cannot seamlessly connect their Office account with third-party tools.

These actions violate Article 102 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, which explicitly warns companies against abusing their dominant position in the market. A Statement of Objections has already been sent to Microsoft, detailing its offense.

Read more: FTC and DOJ launch antitrust investigation against Microsoft

What Does Microsoft Have to Say in Response?

The investigation first started in July 2023, triggered by a complaint lodged by Slack, which is a competitor of Microsoft. Since then, Microsoft has taken a number of steps to address the EU’s concerns.

For example, in April this year, Microsoft unbundled Teams and Office, first in the EU and then globally. Following this, it also took some steps to boost interoperability with third-party tools.

After it was sent the Statement of Objections by the EU Commission, Microsoft thanked the agency for providing more clarity on the issue and assured that it would take steps to pacify all their concerns.

However, these steps might not be enough to undo the damage. In a statement on Tuesday, the agency said that these steps were “insufficient to address its concerns and that more changes to Microsoft’s conduct are necessary to restore competition.”

Slack has also responded to Microsoft being sent the Statement of Objection. A spokesperson from the company said that this step by the EU Commission is a win for customers everywhere and that it also proves that Slack’s concerns about Microsoft’s product bundling affecting competition were indeed correct.

Slack also appreciated the EU Commission for conducting a thorough investigation and urged it to quickly take effective and binding steps that would restore a fair, competition-friendly market in the EU.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Solana Actions Make Blockchain More Accessible, Good News for $SOL And $SEAL
2 Microsoft Gets Charged by the EU for Violating Antitrust Regulations
3 Tesla Announces Fourth Cybertruck Recall Affecting 11,000 Vehicles
4 Luna Foundation Guard Transfers Digital Asset Holdings to Direct Custody Solution
5 Altcoins Enter Recovery Phase as Bitcoin Dominance Declines; Is This the Cycle Bottom?

Latest News

Solana Actions Make Blockchain More Accessible, Good News for $SOL And $SEAL
Crypto News

Solana Actions Make Blockchain More Accessible, Good News for $SOL And $SEAL

Lora Pance
Tesla Announces Fourth Cybertruck Recall, Affecting 11,000 Drivers
News

Tesla Announces Fourth Cybertruck Recall Affecting 11,000 Vehicles

Krishi Chowdhary

According to a report published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Tuesday, Tesla is issuing a 4th recall for its futuristic Cybertrucks which is expected to affect over...

Luna Foundation Guard Transfers Digital Asset Holdings to Direct Custody Solution
Crypto News

Luna Foundation Guard Transfers Digital Asset Holdings to Direct Custody Solution

Rida Fatima

The Terraform Labs-driven non-profit organization, Luna Foundation Guard (LFG), recently made headlines by moving its digital asset holdings to a direct custody solution. This decision comes after a substantial settlement...

Altcoins Enter Recovery Phase as Bitcoin Dominance Declines; Is This the Cycle Bottom?
Crypto News

Altcoins Enter Recovery Phase as Bitcoin Dominance Declines; Is This the Cycle Bottom?

Rida Fatima
Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index Drops to Lowest Point in 18 Months
Crypto News

Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index Drops to Lowest Point in 18 Months

Rida Fatima
Hong Kong Displays Its Prowess in Crypto And Web3 in Tech Conference Toronto
Crypto News

Hong Kong Displays Its Prowess in Crypto And Web3 in Tech Conference Toronto

Rida Fatima
Bitcoin ETFs Outflows Hit $1.3 Billion in Two Weeks Following The Crypto Market Slump
Crypto News

Bitcoin ETFs Outflows Hit $1.3 Billion in Two Weeks Following The Crypto Market Slump

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.