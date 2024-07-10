Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Microsoft China Bans Android, Asks Employees to Switch to iPhone Amidst Security Concerns
News

Microsoft China Bans Android, Asks Employees to Switch to iPhone Amidst Security Concerns

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.
  • Through an internal memo circulated earlier this week, Microsoft told its employees in China that it will soon ban Androids in the office.
  • Every member of the staff will have to switch to an iPhone by September 2024. The good news is that the replacement will be provided by Microsoft itself.
  • Microsoft has recently been hit by multiple data breaches that have called its security into question. A scathing report on its security inefficiencies from the U.S. government added insult to injury, forcing the company to take this drastic step.

Microsoft China Bans Android, Asks Employees to Switch to iPhone Amidst Security Concerns

Microsoft is planning to ban its employees in China from using Android devices to log into its corporate network. The entire Microsoft China staff will have to shift to iPhones by September 2024.

This policy update was announced through an internal Microsoft memo sent out to the company’s employees in China and was first brought to light by a Bloomberg report.

According to that report, this step is a part of Microsoft’s new Secure Future Initiative—a series of steps taken by the company to improve security within the organization.

Multiple data breaches one after the other, along with a report from the U.S. government that called out the company’s ineffective cybersecurity practices, have forced Microsoft to go down this path. What’s more, the U.S. Congress banned Copilot from staff devices just a couple of months ago.

Another reason for this drastic policy change is the unavailability of the Google Play Store in China. Employees are forced to rely on Xiaomi and Huawei app stores, much to the displeasure of the tech firm.

On the other hand, the Apple App Store works perfectly well in the country, making it a suitable alternative for the company and its workforce in China.

It’s well worth noting that a similar change is also expected to take place in Microsoft’s Hong Kong branch. Also, Microsoft, in May of this year, had asked its employees in China to consider relocating outside of the country.

How Will This Change Roll Out?

Since Microsoft’s China Android ban is expected to affect hundreds of employees, the company has taken it upon itself to carry out the process smoothly.

For starters, all Microsoft employees with a smartphone will be issued an iPhone 15 by the company itself. This is commendable, although Android fanboys like me would argue that even a basic $200 Android phone beats the iPhone 15 when it comes to display and battery life.

Next, each Microsoft facility will have a dedicated place where the employees can come and pick up their new devices.

Once on their new device, the staff will also be asked to install the Microsoft Authenticator password manager and Identity Pass app.

In Other News

While Microsoft doesn’t think Chinese phone makers like Huawei and Xiaomi are capable of offering a secure work environment to its staff, it continues to support China at a time when most U.S. companies are turning their backs on it.

For instance, OpenAI recently banned API access to its AI models in China. The ban came into effect on July 9. However, Microsoft will not follow in OpenAI’s footsteps.

A spokesperson from the company said that there has been no change to Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI Service offerings in China. Eligible customers in the country will continue to have access through models deployed outside the region.

The spokesperson also added that while Microsoft is a major investor in OpenAI, the latter is still an independent company that makes its own decisions, unrelated to Microsoft.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Microsoft China Bans Android, Asks Employees to Switch to iPhone Amidst Security Concerns
2 Scammers Are Now Targeting Previous Scam Victims Under the Pretense of Helping Them
3 Lawyers Who Fought Against Musk’s Pay Seek $7 Billion Tesla Stocks
4 Paxful Co-founder to Serve a Five-Year Jail Term After Admitting AML Failure
5 Trump’s Republican Party Seeks to Support Crypto Innovation

Latest News

Scammers Target Previous Scam Victims Under The Guise of Help
News

Scammers Are Now Targeting Previous Scam Victims Under the Pretense of Helping Them

Krishi Chowdhary
Lawyers Who Fought Against Musk’s Pay Seek $7B Tesla Stocks
News

Lawyers Who Fought Against Musk’s Pay Seek $7 Billion Tesla Stocks

Krishi Chowdhary

The lawyers who got Elon Musk’s massive pay package voided earlier this year are now in court once again, but this time they are asking for a massive fee for...

Paxful Co-founder to Serve a Five-Year Jail Term After Admitting AML Failure
Crypto News

Paxful Co-founder to Serve a Five-Year Jail Term After Admitting AML Failure

Rida Fatima

Artur Schaback, co-founder and former tech chief of crypto exchange Paxful, might be jailed for five years for Anti-Money Laundering violations. On Monday, July 8, Schaback pleaded guilty to failing...

Trump's Republican Party Seeks to Support Crypto Innovation
Crypto News

Trump’s Republican Party Seeks to Support Crypto Innovation

Rida Fatima
Crypto Attacks Hit Almost $1.4B in 2024 With Increased Target on CEXs – Report
Crypto News

Crypto Attacks Hit Almost $1.4B in 2024 With Increased Target on CEXs – Report

Rida Fatima
Bitcoin ETFs Investors Enter Accumulation Phase, Daily Inflows Hit $295 Million
Crypto News

Bitcoin ETFs Investors Enter Accumulation Phase, Daily Inflows Hit $295 Million

Rida Fatima
VanEck, 21Shares’ Interest in Solana ETF Captured in Cboe Filing
Crypto News

VanEck, 21Shares’ Interest in Solana ETF Captured in Cboe Filing

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.