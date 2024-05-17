Countries
Microsoft Asks Chinese Employees to Consider Moving Out of the Country
News

Microsoft Asks Chinese Employees to Consider Moving Out of the Country

Krishi Chowdhary
Updated:
  • According to a recent report, Microsoft has asked about 700-800 employees to consider moving from China to countries such as the US, New Zealand, Ireland, or Australia.
  • Although there have been speculations, the exact reason behind this request is unknown.
  • A Microsoft spokesperson has clarified that this request is optional. Employees can choose to stay back in China if they want.

Microsoft Asks Chinese Employees to Consider Relocating

According to a Wall Street Journal Report, Microsoft last week asked some of its staff from China to consider moving out of the country. They have until June to make up their mind.

A few unnamed sources revealed that this directive was sent out to 700-800 employees (mostly Chinese nationals) from the artificial intelligence and cloud business wing. They have the option to relocate to the US, New Zealand, Ireland or Australia.

It’s important to note that this relocation offer is optional and employees can still choose to remain in China – this has been confirmed by a Microsoft spokesperson.

‘Providing internal opportunities is a regular part of managing our global business. As part of this process, we shared an optional internal transfer opportunity with a subset of employees’ – Microsoft spokesperson

So Why Exactly Is Microsoft Asking Its Employees to Consider Moving?

Let’s look into some possible reasons why Microsoft might be doing this.

Reason #1

One reason why Microsoft is asking its employees to move might be because it wants to strengthen its global team by sending out its best employees in all of its locations.

Reason #2

However, considering the timing of this offer, there could be another serious reason – the growing tensions between the US and China and the efforts of the Biden administration to prevent China from getting its hands on advanced technology like AI.

  • For instance, the government recently passed a bill that prevents China from purchasing any advanced chips or equipment from the US.
  • The White House is also contemplating another bill, which if passed, will force US companies like Microsoft to get separate licenses if they want to sell advanced computing equipment to Chinese customers.

Reason #3

Another reason for this move might be the fact that Microsoft came under scrutiny for its closeness with China, especially because it’s one of the few tech giants that comply with all Chinese censorship to keep its business up and running in that country.

At a Senate subcommittee hearing on AI last September, the company’s president Brad Smith was asked how much they are investing in AI growth in China. Back then, Smith assured them that the company wasn’t going against any US regulations.

How Will This Affect Microsoft & China’s Relationship?

Microsoft has always been on good terms with China. When China opened its borders after the pandemic, Bill Gates was one of the first business leaders that Xi Jinping hosted.

In fact, while Google and Facebook are banned in China, Microsoft still operates there. Its Windows operating system, the Bing search engine, and Office programs are in high demand in the country.

However, with this move, their relationship might be negatively affected. After all, the US is already trying to cut off resources from China so it can’t compete in the AI race.

On top of that, recently, a new bill was passed that asked TikTok to either cut ties with its Chinese parent company ByteDance or risk getting banned in the US. TikTok is one of the most popular social media apps from China so this is clearly a heavy blow for them.

And now, a US company is planning to take away the top talents from the country and move them elsewhere. While Microsoft’s intentions might not be bad, Chinese officials might see this move as an attack. But this is all just speculation, for now, no government official has addressed this news yet.

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

