Microsoft Asks Chinese Employees to Consider Moving Out of the Country

According to a Wall Street Journal Report, Microsoft last week asked some of its staff from China to consider moving out of the country. They have until June to make up their mind.

A few unnamed sources revealed that this directive was sent out to 700-800 employees (mostly Chinese nationals) from the artificial intelligence and cloud business wing. They have the option to relocate to the US, New Zealand, Ireland or Australia.

It’s important to note that this relocation offer is optional and employees can still choose to remain in China – this has been confirmed by a Microsoft spokesperson.

‘Providing internal opportunities is a regular part of managing our global business. As part of this process, we shared an optional internal transfer opportunity with a subset of employees’ – Microsoft spokesperson

So Why Exactly Is Microsoft Asking Its Employees to Consider Moving?

Let’s look into some possible reasons why Microsoft might be doing this.

Reason #1

One reason why Microsoft is asking its employees to move might be because it wants to strengthen its global team by sending out its best employees in all of its locations.

Reason #2

However, considering the timing of this offer, there could be another serious reason – the growing tensions between the US and China and the efforts of the Biden administration to prevent China from getting its hands on advanced technology like AI.

For instance, the government recently passed a bill that prevents China from purchasing any advanced chips or equipment from the US.

For instance, the government recently passed a bill that or equipment from the US. The White House is also contemplating another bill, which if passed, will force US companies like Microsoft to get separate licenses if they want to sell advanced computing equipment to Chinese customers.

Reason #3

Another reason for this move might be the fact that Microsoft came under scrutiny for its closeness with China, especially because it’s one of the few tech giants that comply with all Chinese censorship to keep its business up and running in that country.

At a Senate subcommittee hearing on AI last September, the company’s president Brad Smith was asked how much they are investing in AI growth in China. Back then, Smith assured them that the company wasn’t going against any US regulations.

How Will This Affect Microsoft & China’s Relationship?

Microsoft has always been on good terms with China. When China opened its borders after the pandemic, Bill Gates was one of the first business leaders that Xi Jinping hosted.

In fact, while Google and Facebook are banned in China, Microsoft still operates there . Its Windows operating system, the Bing search engine, and Office programs are in high demand in the country.

However, with this move, their relationship might be negatively affected. After all, the US is already trying to cut off resources from China so it can’t compete in the AI race.

On top of that, recently, a new bill was passed that asked TikTok to either cut ties with its Chinese parent company ByteDance or risk getting banned in the US. TikTok is one of the most popular social media apps from China so this is clearly a heavy blow for them.

And now, a US company is planning to take away the top talents from the country and move them elsewhere. While Microsoft’s intentions might not be bad, Chinese officials might see this move as an attack. But this is all just speculation, for now, no government official has addressed this news yet.