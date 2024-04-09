Countries
Microsoft Chooses London as the New Office for 'Microsoft AI'
News

Microsoft Chooses London as the New Office for ‘Microsoft AI’

Krishi Chowdhary
Updated:
  • Microsoft is taking its AI initiatives to a whole new level by creating a separate branch for AI development and research called Microsoft AI
  • Microsoft AI will also get a new office in London
  • The team will be led by engineer and AI scientist Jordan Hoffmann. More employees will be hired soon

Microsoft Is Opening An Office In London For Its New AI Team

Microsoft has decided to fully commit to its AI initiatives with a brand new branch called Microsoft AI – a hub for AI research and development. The new team will also get a new office in London.

The news comes from an official Microsoft blog written by the CEO of Microsoft AI, Mustafa Suleyman (co-founder of DeepMind which was later bought by Google).

If everything goes to plan, Microsoft will also be making significant investments in the region.

Microsoft AI will be headed by Jordan Hoffmann, a brilliant engineer and AI scientist, who previously worked with prestigious AI organizations like DeepMind and Inflection.

Suleyman also confirmed that the company will be expanding its team and posting many job openings in the coming months. Hiring shouldn’t be a problem because London has an inexhaustible pool of talented individuals who are eager to make a mark in the AI industry.

The company is looking for exceptional individuals who are driven, innovative, and passionate about solving the most challenging AI questions of this generation. Prospective candidates should be team players and be open to learning more about AI.

Why did Microsoft AI choose the UK?

The reason UK was Microsoft’s first choice is because the country has a safety-first approach when it comes to AI. While all nations are taking significant steps to regulate AI, the UK has been pioneering the movement.

For example, recently the US and UK signed an agreement where they decided to test advanced AI models together before introducing them to the masses.

The AI industry in the UK is already thriving. With more than 50,000 people working in AI, the industry is single-handedly contributing £3.7 billion to the country’s economy.

Even when OpenAI (heavily backed by Microsoft) inaugurated its first office outside of the US, London was its first choice.

Now that both the companies will have offices in London, Suleyman is expecting better collaboration and exchange of ideas.

Other notable AI developments at Microsoft

Here’s a glimpse into some of the most significant Microsoft efforts towards AI:

  • Last year at Ignite 2023, Microsoft launched game-changing Copilot AI tools. This includes Copilot for Azure, Copilot for Service, and Copilot for Dynamics 365.
  • In January this year, Microsoft launched Copilot Pro and priced it at $20/month—almost 3x higher than Microsoft’s popular Office 365 suite.
  • Microsoft has decided to invest $2.1 billion in AI and cloud-based projects in Spain over the next two years. The collaboration was announced by Microsoft’s Vice Chair and President Brad Smith on X.
  • Generative AI significantly increased the revenue of both Microsoft and Google Cloud. Microsoft experienced a 24% boost and Google Cloud a 28% increase compared to the previous year.
  • AI features in Microsoft Teams are also here. With the integration of Teams and Mesh (Microsoft’s mixed reality platform), users will now be able to participate in 3D meetings.
  • Microsoft briefly became the most valued public company in mid-January, surpassing Apple and Nvidia.

