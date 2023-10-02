Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Microsoft Considering Nuclear Reactors for Its Data Centers
News

Microsoft Considering Nuclear Reactors for Its Data Centers

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist Author expertise
Updated:

Microsoft Considering Nuclear Reactors for Its Data Centers

A recent job posting from Microsoft indicates that the company might be considering using small nuclear reactors to power its data centers.

The tech giant is looking for a qualified nuclear technology program manager with “experience in the energy industry and a deep understanding of nuclear technologies and regulatory affairs”.

It is already known that Microsoft is working with at least one 3rd party nuclear energy provider to reduce the carbon footprint. While the company did not announce if its nuclear program has a specific goal, it is quite likely that some of Microsoft’s data centers might be powered by nuclear energy in the near future.

Microsoft’s Focus Is on Small Modular Reactors, the Job Posting Indicates

“This senior position is tasked with leading the technical assessment for the integration of SMR and microreactors to power the data centers that the Microsoft Cloud and AI reside on”, the job reads.

As for the job responsibilities, it states that the nuclear expert “will maintain a clear and adaptable roadmap for the technology’s integration”.

The job posting makes it quite clear that Microsoft is focused on small modular reactors (SMRs) and microreactors. SMRs are much smaller than facility-scale reactors but can still generate large amounts of power sustainably.

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission recently certified the first Small Modular Reactor for use in the US. Taking up only a third of the space needed by a standard nuclear power plant, it generates 50MW of power.

Microreactors, on the other hand, are even smaller reactors – potentially small enough for mobile applications. The power output might be anything between 1MW and 20MW. Civilian applications of microreactors are still in the research and testing phase, while NASA is working on developing small power plants that can be used in space.

In the future, however, microreactors might be the key to producing the energy necessary for data centers where SMRs are unnecessarily large and powerful.

Why Is Microsoft Going Nuclear?

The tech giant’s growing attention towards nuclear energy makes perfect sense considering the array of major AI projects it is working on. Data centers already need a lot of power to run, and the energy needs are skyrocketing as Microsoft’s AI ambitions grow. Training large language models (LLMs) has already proven to be an extremely power-intensive process with a large carbon footprint.

Nuclear energy appears to be the most practical solution for the amount of energy needed by data centers.

Microsoft’s increasing energy needs and the consequent environmental impact can potentially thwart the company from achieving its climate goals. This has understandably forced the tech giant to seek out cleaner energy sources.

In June, Microsoft signed a deal with Constellation Energy, a Virginia-based nuclear power plant operator, to power one of its data centers in the region. In May, the tech giant also entered an agreement to buy electricity from Helion Energy, a company that promises to get the world’s first commercial nuclear fusion generator in operation by 2028.

While nuclear energy doesn’t produce any greenhouse gasses, Microsoft’s decision to power its data centers using nuclear reactors raises environmental concerns associated with handling radioactive waste.

Another potential challenge for the company is building a uranium supply chain. It now remains to be seen how Microsoft plans to work its way around the roadblocks.

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi Chowdhary Journalist

Krishi is an eager Tech Journalist and content writer for both B2B and B2C, with a focus on making the process of purchasing software easier for businesses and enhancing their online presence and SEO.

Krishi has a special skill set in writing about technology news, creating educational content on customer relationship management (CRM) software, and recommending project management tools that can help small businesses increase their revenue.

Alongside his writing and blogging work, Krishi's other hobbies include studying the financial markets and cricket.

Most Popular News

1 Microsoft Considering Nuclear Reactors for Its Data Centers
2 Thousands of XRP Missing in Ledger Wallet, XRP HODLer Alleges
3 Debunking Chart Predictions: XRP Future Price Unpredictable, Expert Claims
4 Nvidia Office in France Raided by the French Competition Authority
5 Gamification Statistics and Facts [2023 Updated Data]

Latest News

XRP
Crypto News

Thousands of XRP Missing in Ledger Wallet, XRP HODLer Alleges

Damien Fisher
XRP
Crypto News

Debunking Chart Predictions: XRP Future Price Unpredictable, Expert Claims

Damien Fisher

Recently, a prominent XRP supporter and the CEO of Black Swan Capitalist, Versan Aljarrah, debunked a shocking development. Versan has challenged the prevailing notion that charts hold the key to...

Nvidia Office in France Raided by the French Competition Authority
News

Nvidia Office in France Raided by the French Competition Authority

Krishi Chowdhary

An Nvidia office in France was raided by the French Competition Authority (FCA), which suspects that the technology firm has been following anti-competitive practices. Reports of the raid, which took...

Gamification Key Statistics
Statistics

Gamification Statistics and Facts [2023 Updated Data]

Susan Laborde
Bing Chat Faces Malicious Ad Dilemma
News

Bing Chat Faces Malicious Ad Dilemma

Krishi Chowdhary
Apple & Microsoft 2020 Deal Key to Antitrust Trial Against Google
News

Apple and Microsoft Potential 2020 Deal Central to Antitrust Trial Against Google

Krishi Chowdhary
Key Website Load Time Statistics
Statistics

Key Website Page Load Time Statistics (2023 Updated Data)

Jeff Beckman

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.