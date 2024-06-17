Countries
News

Microsoft Delays Release of Windows Recall Feature Due to Security Concerns

Krishi Chowdhary
Updated:
  • Microsoft’s Windows Recall feature will no longer be released along with Copilot+ PCs, as was previously planned.
  • Instead, it will only be available as a preview feature through the Windows Insiders program, or WIP.
  • After the company gets some feedback on the tool, it will decide whether it should be added to Copilot+ PCs or not.
  • For context, users and industry experts are worried about Recall’s security risks. Since it records everything a user does on a PC, it can very easily give up sensitive information to unauthorized users.

Microsoft has hit the brakes on the release of Windows Recall, a controversial feature that would record all your activities on your PC, taking screenshots of your active screen every few seconds.

Well, it looks like Microsoft has finally awakened to just how big of a security risk Recall was set to be, as the company has announced that Recall will no longer be a part of the upcoming Copilot+ PCs.

More about Windows Recall & Its Criticism

Windows Recall was first announced on May 20. Microsoft tried to position it as a helpful AI-enabled assistant that will keep a record of all your activities, allowing you to go back in time and search through your past activity on your PC.

While the AI-based Recall feature seemed like a great feature—or at least Microsoft must have thought that it was—it sparked privacy-related concerns among users and industry experts alike.

The biggest concern was that anyone who had access to your PC would have been able to invade your privacy and get access to pretty much your entire digital life.

This is because Recall wouldn’t perform any content moderation and record everything, including sensitive information such as passwords, bank account numbers, and browser history. It would store up to three months’ worth of data locally on your device.

Another major concern was that when Microsoft introduced Recall in May, it was to come enabled by default. This meant that turning it off would require the user to proactively complete a series of steps.

However, Microsoft tried to reverse the damage it had done to Recall’s reputation by coming out with an update on June 7, stating that Recall will be disabled by default, meaning it will be an opt-in feature.

Additional security measures were also announced to protect Recall. For example, Recall’s search index database will now be encrypted and snapshots can only be decrypted and accessible when the user authenticates.

However, these updates weren’t enough to end the controversy, as a subpoena or a lawsuit could have forced people to open up their Recall database to third parties. Plus, we can’t ignore the fact that the illegal use of private data to train AI models is a massive risk, too.

What Will Happen to Recall Now?

Instead of being a widely available tool on Copilot+ PCs, Windows Recall will now only be available as a preview feature through the Windows Insiders program, or WIP.

Once Microsoft gathers enough feedback after testing the feature through its Windows Insider program, it will decide whether Recall should be added to Copilot+PCs.

Addressing this change in plan, Windows Corporate Vice President Pavan Davuluri said “This decision is rooted in our commitment to providing a trusted, secure, and robust experience for all customers.”

This can be looked at as a major setback for Microsoft. All the hype about Copilot+PCs revolved around its AI features—and Recall was admittedly one of the stars of the show.

Nevertheless, I believe that this decision will only help Microsoft in the long run. At a time when the digital space is rife with privacy, security, and AI-related concerns, Microsoft has prioritized its customers over profit, even though such “concern” came after a massive backlash. Well, it’s as they say: better late than never.

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

