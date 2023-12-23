Countries
Microsoft Discontinues "Mixed Reality" Feature on Windows OS
News

Microsoft Discontinues “Mixed Reality” Feature on Windows OS

Damien Fisher
Updated:
Leading Tech giant Microsoft (MSFT.O) announced that it will discontinue its “mixed reality” feature for the Windows operating system. This feature combines both software programs and hardware gadgets to access virtual and augmented reality technologies. 

Microsoft to Terminate “MR” Feature

The company previously introduced the feature in one of its 2017 Windows 10 system updates. It offered the app to PC users with the capacity to support VR headsets and integrate an intuitive combo of VR and AR experiences for users.

AR overlays sound, graphics, texts, and videos on real-life media that individuals see before their screens.

VR, on the other hand, immerses the individual in a digital world, developing computer-generated experiences. The company explained that the Windows mixed reality (MR) is deprecated and will soon be terminated in the coming release of the Windows update.

Even though the tech giant hadn’t disclosed the specific reasons behind its decision, some pundits believe that the move may indicate a notable shift in the firm’s focus towards other digital projects. 

Microsoft’s Last Year Discontinuation of Certain Features

It is worth noting that this development comes after Business Insider’s last year report, which uncovered the company’s change of plans for the HoloLens 3 project. Interestingly, the decision spurred interest from tons of pundits in the Tech industry regarding the future of the AR headset line in its present form.

Last year, the company’s Chief Marketing Officer Chris Capossela commented on the situation about the HoloLens AR headset and its advantages to Microsoft.

He explained that HoloLens had its benefits and was a great device for promotional videos, though it was a common “rounding error” to the firm’s business.

In a similar development, Microsoft’s spokesperson Frank Shaw explained that the company remains committed to the HoloLens and the future of its development. 

Moreover, over the months, there were some factions concerning whether the mixed reality unit should add more firepower behind trying to develop the ideal virtual platform for the metaverse or advance its own hardware. 

Also, there were some debates regarding whether the firm should continue to narrow down on Microsoft’s primary customer base of enterprise patrons or develop products for users. Eventually, Microsoft decided to shelve the Windows mixed reality.  

While Microsoft continues to venture into new aspects of the Tech sector, it’s becoming more crucial to evolve and adapt product offerings to comply with the demands of the dynamic market. 

The implication of Microsoft’s Latest Decision

Also, although the termination of MR for Windows OS appears disappointing to some, it offers Microsoft an avenue to invest its funds and resources into other tech solutions that will transform the future of computing. 

Thus, this decision to back out from the mixed reality feature for Windows reveals the firm’s commitment to technological advancement. It also indicates the company’s willingness to exploit innovative opportunities in the AR and VR industry. 

With this move, Microsoft can now focus on innovative digital projects while ensuring that its product catalog maintains the lead position in the tech industry. 

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

